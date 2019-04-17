The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills house fire: What happened to Camille Grammer’s home?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mid-season trailer addressed the wildfire that ravaged through California last fall. Camille Grammer lost her Malibu home in the fire, something that was devastating to the reality star.

Despite the loss, Camille Grammer posted about how blessed she was to be alive. A house is replaceable but lives are not.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills house fire was very telling, especially to those who didn’t follow the Woosley fire in California.

What happened to Camille Grammer’s home?

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s house fire, Camille Grammer shared what happened on social media. The remains of her once-stunning home were charred, leaving a shell of what the reality star used to call home.

All of this happened just days before the holiday season kicked off. Thanksgiving was just weeks away when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s house fire struck.

The Woolsey fire not only destroyed Camille Grammer’s home but also many more as it spread.

Where is Camille Grammer living now?

After the fire destroyed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s home, Camille Grammer has moved on. 2019 is a year of new beginnings for her and that includes a brand new home.

Grammer didn’t rebuild her home that was lost and instead moved into an oceanfront property.

She apparently purchased the seaside home as an investment property but has since decided to move into it. The home was built in the ’50s, redone in the ’80s, and Camille Grammer is updating it once again.

Everything is falling into place for Camille Grammer. The reality star has lived through a lot of love and loss. This year is going to be better for the newly married mom as she begins her new life in a new home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.