RHOBH stars Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna fight over Charlie Sheen

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna got into a heated confrontation, and it centered on Charlie Sheen and hookers.

On Wednesday night’s episode of RHOBH, the two stars got into an argument concerning Sheen and his perceived infatuation with hookers, with Rinna calling out Richards as “naive.”

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards argue Charlie Sheen oni RHOBH

In the episode, Denise Richards mentioned that her daughters had never watched her starring role in the ’90s movie Wild Things.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The movie starred Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, and Denise Richards and was a sex-themed drama. The plot rests on two girls who accused a man of rape, but the entire thing could possibly have been a scam.

The movie has a very risque scene of Richards and Campbell in a three-way sex scene with Dillon. It is widely considered one of the hottest scenes of mainstream cinema in the ’90s.

However, this conversation also brought up real life.

Rinna said that Richards was “naive” when they talked about Richards’ kids hearing them talk about the threesomes in a previous episode. Richards didn’t want her daughters to hear about it.

“It takes a lot to offend me,” Denise said. “I wasn’t even going to say anything until (her daughter) Sami said something to me and I was like, ‘Oh s**t, it affected her.'”

Richards said she hoped her daughter’s friend didn’t say anything to her parents.

Rinna was angry at this entire comment, saying that Richards was just trying to make her castmates on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look bad and was using her daughters to do it.

That is when Rinna brought up Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen and hookers

Lisa Rinna said that Denise Richards had no right to get embarrassed and offended about them talking about threesomes when Richards has said much worse.

Rinna pointed out that Richards has been more than open about her ex-husband’s love of hookers.

“Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?” Rinna asked, “because you’ve been quite free with us.”

Richards admitted that she had private conversations with her kids, but said that Rinna had no right to bring it up. From the sound of it, Richards has her own opinion about what is off-limits, and it differs depending on who is talking about it.

Denise Richards also said she was hurt that Rinna was going there.

“Wow. This is my friend of 20 years? She knows I’ve protected these kids all these years,” Denise said. “I don’t know if she’s trying to embarrass me or humiliate me.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.