Shannon Beador hasn’t given up on friendship with Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson after their RHOC exit

There have been plenty of changes for the OC Housewives recently.

After the wrap of season 14, it was announced that two original RHOC Housewives, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, would be exiting the show. And if that wasn’t enough, it seemed that the ladies would be leaving on bad terms with friend, Shannon Beador.

Tamra confirmed that they weren’t on good terms during an interview

During an interview on Jeff Lewis Live, Tamra was asked if she had recently spoken to Shannon.

“No, I have not,” she said. “Probably since February.”

“Have you reached out to her and she’s not returned your calls?” Jeff then asked.

“There was no big fight that happened between us. I was going through a really, really hard time in my life. I’m not a needy person and I’m not one of those that needs my friends all the time like she needed me,” Tamra explained.

“And I really needed her. I really needed a friend, like, I was walking away from a big contract, something I was involved in for 12 years of my life,” she continued. “Simon had cancer. I was scared to death about that. My kids were not coping well with it. I decided to move out of my house. There were so many changes at once and I just wanted a friend to talk to.”

Tamra continued to explain that she felt like Shannon wasn’t there for her in her time of need.

“I was calling her and she would send me to voicemail,” she said. “Finally, like weeks later, she finally called me back and we had a good talk but she called me because she needed something.”

“It’s not like she called me because she wanted to know how I was doing. And then I just never really heard from her again.”

Tamra said that she felt betrayed by Shannon because Tamra was always there for her when she needed her.

Shannon isn’t ready to call it quits on her friendship with Vicki and Tamra

Shannon recently spoke with Us Weekly where she spoke up about her relationship with both women, saying, “There have been certain relationships with castmates where I have said, ‘I’m done. Never again.’ And you know, I’m friends with them, so never say never. Who knows.”

The ‘Tres Amigas,’ as they called themselves, were inseparable throughout their time on the show. They had their fights but the ladies always managed to mend their friendships.

However, it seems that Vicki and Tamra didn’t like the friendship that Shannon was building with castmate (and highly controversial housewife) Kelly Dodd.

Shortly after Shannon posted a photo of the two to Instagram, both Vicki and Tamra unfollowed Shannon.

Shannon explained that when you’re filming the way they do, it’s important to try and make the best of the situation.

“If there’s a way to try and make things where you can at least be cordial with someone, I would prefer that. I don’t like to fight with people. There’s just no need for all the negativity.”

Hopefully, the ladies can put aside their differences and bring the Tres Amigas back to life.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.