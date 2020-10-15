Tamra Judge says she’ll return to RHOC if they ‘fire the racist and bring back Heather Dubrow and Vicki Gunvalson’

Tamra Judge is no longer a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but that doesn’t mean she’ll never make a comeback.

As Season 15 premiered last night, Tamra was chatting up a storm with her followers on Instagram.

The blonde beauty opened up her IG stories to fans during a Q & A, and while she admitted to not watching the season premiere, she also said that a comeback was not necessarily off the table.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tamra has been one of the most memorable faces of the franchise, having joined the show in its third season.

However, after Bravo downgraded the long-standing housewife to friend status, she decided to cut her losses and leave the show.

OG Vicki Gunvalson is also off the series after getting her walking papers from the network at the end of Season 14.

However, it seems Tamra wants to make a return to the OC and she wants her friends Vicki and Heather Dubrow right along with her.

Read More All of the Real Housewives cities, ranked

Tamra talks return to RHOC

During the Q&A, the Cut Fitness founder fielded lots of questions about Real Housewives of Orange County, but her response to one question in particular caught our attention.

An Instagram follower asked the 53-year-old if she would ever return to RHOC, and she said yes, but she has some caveats.

Tamra said that she would only return if Kelly Dodd, whom she refers to as a “racist” in the post, is fired from the show- and if the network brings back her two friends.

Heather Dubrow joined the cast in 2012 and left in 2016, and Vicki Gunvalson was an Orange County housewife from Seasons 1-14.

Why is Tamra calling Kelly a racist?

The reality TV star’s reference to Kelly is an opinion that is mirrored by many RHOC fans.

The newly married Dodd has come under fire this year due to her insensitive remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her ignorant comments about the Black Lives Matter movement have also sparked tons of outrage from fans who have been asking Bravo to fire the 45-year-old.

Just recently, she received backlash once again after a photo emerged from her bachelorette party of her donning a hat that says, “Drunk Wives Matter.”

Many felt the hat was an insensitive reference to the Black Lives Matter movement and they called her out on it.

The controversial housewife later issued an apology, saying, “It was not intended to offend…Of course I support Black Lives Matter and racial equality.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.