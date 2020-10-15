RHOC: Who is Elizabeth Vargas’ ex-husband Bernt Bodal and what is his net worth?

Elizabeth Vargas is the newest housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County and the topic of how she got her money is a hot one.

During the RHOC premiere, Vargas revealed she was currently working through a divorce.

Bernt Bodal is the man she spent two decades married to, but as of July 2020, they are officially divorced.

Who is Bernt Bodal?

The name Bernt Bodal may not be familiar to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it will be after the premiere.

In 2017, Elizabeth Vargas and Bernt separated. It was a long and bumpy road to divorce, but it was officially over just a few months ago. While Elizabeth didn’t say too much about her marriage as a whole, it was revealed that he had an affair that produced a child. It was clear that it still affected her as she talked about it with her new RHOC castmates years later.

A Norwegian businessman, Bernt Bodal has worked to garner an impressive net worth of around $200 million.

He was the CEO of American Seafoods, which is where some of that money comes from. Bernt is no stranger to reality television as he appeared on an episode of Undercover Boss several years ago when American Seafoods was featured.

Will the divorce be featured on RHOC?

Based on what viewers learned on the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is likely that some of the relationship drama will be shown. As Elizabeth Vargas talked to Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd, she was still married to Bernt Bodal.

As the season goes on, he may be mentioned more. While it is unclear when filming stopped, she did confirm when her divorce was finalized over the summer. As Elizabeth worked through her collapsed marriage, she began dating again.

Tonight, we learned that she and her boyfriend, Jimmy, don’t have sex and haven’t throughout the years they have been together. Based on the loose timeline Elizabeth threw out thee, it looks like she has been seeing Jimmy for roughly three years. She explained that he is uncomfortable sleeping with her because she is still legally married.

There is still plenty to learn about Elizabeth Vargas this season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.