Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 — Here’s what to know about the RHOC cast

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is just days away. After what was nothing less than a trainwreck during Season 14, the ladies are back and ready to try again.

This time around, the cast will look a little bit different. With exits and new additions, The Real Housewives of Orange County show will go on.

Who left The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Last season, Vicki Gunvalson had a friend role instead of maintaining her reign as the OG of the OC. That didn’t suit her well, and after a meltdown during the Season 14 reunion filming, things didn’t look good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vicki Gunvalson announced she was departing the series she called home for a decade and would be moving on. As if that didn’t rock the franchise enough, Tamra Judge also revealed that she would not be returning for Season 15 either.

With two veteran housewives out, there was some concern about what another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County would look like. Thankfully, with a little tweak, the show will go on.

Who is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Everyone from Season 14 was given the chance to return to the show. Tamra Judge’s exit caused an orange to be available.

Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Shannon Beador will all be back for Season 15. The ladies will have a lot to work through, which will include friendships that are fractured while the show was filming.

There will be plenty of drama this season, and this time, it won’t be so one-sided. Each of the women will be battling something, with some having more intense issues than others.

Who is new on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

In place of Tamra Judge, Elizabeth Vargas was tapped to be the new RHOC housewife. She is a Missouri-native (remind anyone of Meghan King Edmonds?) who made her way to the OC because of marriage.

She is an entrepreneur and it will be something she showcases throughout Season 15. There is also some juicy information about her personal life that will be discussed. Elizabeth is currently married but going through a divorce. Her boyfriend, Jimmy, will be a part of the season as well.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will look a bit different, but there wasn’t a full overhaul like there has been with other franchises.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.