Elizabeth Vargas: Who is the newest RHOC cast member with the same name as former news anchor?

Elizabeth Vargas is the newest cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is not the famous news anchor. It is a bit confusing for fans of the Bravo series, who are mistaking Elizabeth for the former Good Morning America reporter.

Rumors began running wild earlier this year that Elizabeth was joining RHOC, helping to fill the void left by Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. This week, the rumors became a reality when Elizabeth was spotted filming with Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd.

RHOC cast member Elizabeth Vargas who is she?

She is not the famous news anchor. However, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is one accomplished businesswoman. Elizabeth is the CEO and founder of Edge Music Network. The company is a music video streaming service that delivers on-demand content through a syndicated platform.

Edge Music Network’s objective is to bridge the gap between artists, music fans, and content creators. Elizabeth’s company is helping forge the music business into the future, with a way for artists to have more access to fans, venues, and labels.

Elizabeth’s Linkedin page is devoted to her company. There is no other work experience on the site except for Edge Music Network and its accomplishments. The page does reveal Elizabeth is an avid supporter of our troops in the military, especially veterans.

Meet Elizabeth Vargas. She’s a Newport Beach resident who I’m pretty sure is one of the new additions to #RHOC. Friends with Braunwyn & her cousin Erin (who I previously reported may be joining as well), she’s the CEO & founder of Edge Music Network. Remember this name & face! pic.twitter.com/DVgiOf5HnF — ℝ𝕖𝕖𝕕 (@ReedwiththeRead) January 13, 2020

The newest reality TV star is also an activist for animals. Elizabeth works with the We Care Research Ranch, which is a no-kill animal shelter run by volunteers. She has her own fur baby too, a gorgeous Siberian Husky named Coda Bear.

Elizabeth’s connection to RHOC?

The Newport Beach resident used to live close to Kelly before the latter moved to a new house with her fiancé Rick Leventhal. Elizabeth is also very close friends with Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Bravo has not confirmed that Elizabeth has joined RHOC. However, video footage of her filming with the cast was posted on Instagram by the account @bravohousewives.

Andy Cohen also teased at the end of last year that the casting for Season 15 of the reality TV show was some of the best ever.

“I will tell you this. The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time. I’m telling you no matter how it shakes out. It’s going to be great because we have great casting,” Andy spilled.

The newest member of The Real Housewives of Orange County is not news anchor Elizabeth Vargas. It is Elizabeth L. Vargas, a businesswoman, veteran’s activist, and animal lover.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for Season 15 in Summer 2020.