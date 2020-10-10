Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 taglines revealed — Here’s who said what

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 is less than a week away.

So many changes have happened since Season 14 ended including major cast exits, friendships being torn apart, and marriages getting a makeover.

RHOC viewers always look forward to the tagline debut, and this year, they don’t disappoint.

Kelly Dodd

Her tagline is, “Don’t judge me by what I do. In fact, don’t judge me at all.” This is rich coming from the woman who has spouted off on social media on more than one occasion.

It has been a wild ride with Kelly on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and this season may be exponentially wilder. The reality star reportedly only had Emily Simpson and Gina Krischenheiter at her bridal shower, which led to speculation that some of her friendships didn’t make it through filming Season 15.

Emily Simpson

“Life is full of beautiful curves and so am I” is the official tagline for Emily Simpson this season.

It isn’t shocking based on things she has said on social media. She has been the target of some pretty awful comments about her weight and appearance and it looks like she is embracing herself this time around.

Relationships within The Real Housewives of Orange County group haven’t been easy for her. She and Gina Kirschenheiter have gotten pretty close despite experiencing some issues last season. Things with the other women may remain tense, but she is obviously on good terms with Kelly Dodd.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke

This tagline is definitely not as catchy as the one she got for her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it could have been worse.

“Cheers to bad choices, then making better ones” is what Braunwyn Windham-Burke is using for Season 15.

She was added to the show because of Kelly Dodd, but their relationship has since fallen apart. Rumor has it that there is going to be a lot more drama for Braunwyn this season that has to do with her marriage and her children.

Gina Kirschenheiter

In a nod to the small little house that Gina Kirschenheiter found herself in after all of the drama last season, her tagline is, “Those who live in small houses should definitely throw stones.”

Things in her life appear to be going way better this time around. Last season, Gina Kirschenheiter was plagued with marital issues and bad behavior that landed her in headlines for weeks.

Now, Gina has a new man and appears to be sitting pretty this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon Beador

After what appeared to be several bad seasons for Shannon Beador, this time around might be different. Her tagline is, “I’ve closed the old Bea-door and opened a new one.”

Obviously, that is a reference to her ex-husband, David Beador, and the new relationship she has been showing off. Things haven’t been easy for Shannon in the love department, and this time around, she may finally have a season that showcases who she is when she isn’t unhappy.

Elizabeth Vargas

The new girl’s tagline is, “I earned my money the old-fashioned way: marrying it and then making more.”

Elizabeth Vargas is the new housewife on the block and it will be interesting to see what her dynamic with the RHOC ladies will be.

This will be her first season with the women who have all been together for at least two seasons now and have built relationships based on that. Will she stir things up or compliment the already-wild group of ladies?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.