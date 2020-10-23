Tamra Judge calls out Shannon Beador for trying to make Braunwyn take a pregnancy test on RHOC

Tamra Judge is setting the record straight about the conversation she had with Dr. Deb and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s sobriety.

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn opened up to Shannon Beador about how her mom revealed to Tamra that she isn’t drinking.

It was made to look like a huge deal, but the former reality star hints it wasn’t.

What did Dr. Deb say to Tamra Judge?

In her Instagram story, Tamra Judge revealed what really went down when she talked to Dr. Deb. It started because Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s mom messaged the former RHOC star, asking how her ex-husband, Simon Barney, was doing.

She said, in part, “the absolute truth is. Dr. Deb sent me a DM (in Feb) on Instagram asking me how my ex husband was doing. I told her that it’s hard but it’s brought our family back together.”

After that, Tamra explains that she asked about how she and Braunwyn were doing. The response she got was, “better now that she isn’t drinking.”

Where does Shannon Beador fit into this?

This all happened when Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge were sort of still speaking earlier this year.

Apparently, The Real Housewives of Orange County star was adamant that she believed Braunwyn Windham-Burke was pregnant and would embarrass her by making her take a pregnancy test while filming.

Interestingly enough, Tamra reveals that Shannon allegedly called production and insisted Braunwyn needed to drink because they were on a reality show.

This information is interesting because earlier this week, Braunwyn revealed she spoke with the production team and told them about being sober.

During that conversation on Watch What Happens Live, she also credited Bravo with helping her to get sober.

While it is unclear if what Tamra Judge is saying is true, Shannon Beador absolutely believed that Braunwyn might have been pregnant. She said as much in the car when the two were spending time together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County even edited in a confessional where Shannon thought she was right about a baby on the way because of the meeting she had with Braunwyn and Kelly Dodd just a few days prior.

Even though Tamra Judge is no longer associated with The Real Housewives of Orange County, she is heavily blamed for many behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.