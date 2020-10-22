Real Housewives bloggers are holding Bravo accountable for not firing Kelly Dodd by boycotting the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15.

During the height of the Black Lives Matter resurgence, Bravo fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni after they were revealed to have engaged in racist behavior.

Many Bravo viewers were disappointed that Kelly Dodd wasn’t included in the mass firings after sporting a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat mocking Black Lives Matter and disrespecting CDC protocols.

Vice has compiled a list of Bravo fan accounts that have spoken out against Kelly’s actions including @bravoingtogether, @bravoomg, @MainlyBravo, @bravobetch and @bravohistorian.

Bravo bloggers speak out

Real Housewives bloggers have taken to social media to express their frustations.

“Listen, we all watch stuff we love to hate, right?” Ellen Brenchley, who runs the Bravo fan page @bravoingtogether with Kristina Overland told Vice. “This is beyond that. This is something that’s dangerous. This is someone who is spreading misinformation, who is hurting the Black community.”

“I am not boycotting [RHOC] because of its quality, wrote @bravooomg on an Instagram post.” The reason I am boycotting the show is because of Kelly Dodd and her horrible actions during 2020. Bravo has decided to give her a platform when she had shown herself to be incredibly uneducated and incredibly racist.”

Real Housewives podcasters have also voiced their opinions on Dodd.

“I think that her immediate jumping into the MAGA world as soon as she got into a relationship with a Fox News correspondent has really opened a lot of our eyes to the fact that this woman isn’t deserving of any attention, regardless of whether or not she’s a Housewife,” Sarah Galli, host the popular podcast Andy’s Girls told Vice.

“What she has done to this day with the spread of misinformation as relating to corona[virus], and essentially celebrating not wearing a mask and ridiculing people who are who are is grotesque.”

How Kelly turned off Real Housewives fans

While Kelly has always been a controversial figure, she has been offending fans more so than ever with her recent actions.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and a polarizing election year, Kelly Dodd made waves for the way she treated some of her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates.

Many have accused her of being racist and claim that her negligence during COVID-19 could kill people.

While she has claimed that her actions “aren’t political,” she has been taking some controversial stances ever since she began planning her marriage to Fox Newscaster Rick Leventhal.

She continued to aggravate fans when she wore a baseball cap that read “Drunk Wives Matter” during her bridal party yet no mask.

When one fan claimed that the hat was offensive, Kelly responded, “get a sense of humor.”

In addition to the insensitive hat, she posted footage that revealed that her crowded party was not CDC compliant.

When called out by fans, she retorted that most of the people at the party already got it and survived and even added, “it’s 99.995% survival rate per the CDC.”

She also fell ill shortly after her wedding. However, she tested negative for coronavirus.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.