Tamra Judge is ready to move on after RHOC Season 15 premiered without her

We’re now into the second episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and our favorite OG Tamra Judge is nowhere in sight.

It might be hard for fans to adjust to the franchise without the opinionated alum on the show. However, after being downgraded to friend status last season, Judge decided to leave for good.

Tamra’s bestie Vicki Gunvalson was also let go from RHOC, making it the only franchise without an OG on board.

Viewers were not too keen on watching the series with mostly newbies filming, but it seems the network had their own plans. Season 15 has officially started and fans are missing Tamra’s presence.

But the former Bravo star is not having any FOMO right now- she’s doing just fine!

Tamra says “life goes on”

The 53-year-old recently had a chat with Derek Zagami for his show, Realitea with Derek Z, and of course, talk turned to RHOC.

When asked how she was feeling about the show airing without her, Tamra explained, ” I’ll be honest with you. It kinda comes in waves.”

“I’ve said there’s always the ‘first’. Like the first time they film without you, the first time they go on a trip without you, and I thought when it aired, I’d be really sad and, you know, I really wasn’t sad,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Okay, whatever, life goes on.’ Close that chapter, let’s move on.”

However, it seems it was comments from viewers and fans of the show that had the former RHOC alum feeling a little nostalgic and “sad.”

Tamra admitted that the day after RHOC Season 15 premiered, she woke up to “Thousands of DMs from people just like ‘I miss you so much’ and a lot of other things they said, and then it just made me feel a little sad.”

She explained, “So the day after I felt a little sad, I felt a little weird, left out, but I’m good. My life is good, I’m moving on.”

Tamra is “sad” and “angry” about Shannon Beador

During the interview, discussion also turned to Tamra’s former friend and current RHOC cast member Shannon Beador.

While doing press runs for the show, Beador has talked quite a bit about her broken relationship with the former Tres Amigas.

However, the Cut Fitness owner admitted to feeling “sad” and “angry” about the demise of their friendship, which started to go downhill once she was off the show.

“The truth is like shortly after, within one month of me not coming back to the show, the phonecalls started dwindling,” she said.

Tamra says she found out in January about not returning to the show, and by March, her friendship with Shannon was over.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.