Tamra judge calls Shannon Beador a ‘toxic manipulator’ after RHOC star shuts the door on their friendship

It looks like the end of the Tres Amigas.

After suggesting earlier this year that she wasn’t giving up on her friendship with either Tamra Judge

or Vicki Gunvalson, it seems Shannon Beador has changed her mind. And Tamra is clapping back.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge struck back at Shannon Beador after a segment she filmed with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tamra claims she should have listened when her husband, Eddie Judge, when he told her to end their friendship.

Shannon reveals she’s closed the chapter on her friendship with Tamra

During her time on WWHL, Shannon revealed that she’s no longer friends with Tamra. On top of that, she also shared that she has no interest in attempting to rekindle whatever friendship they had in the first place.

Andy started a game with Shannon called Are You Closing the Beador? in which he asked Shannon what things she was letting go of in 2021.

He started with a sensitive question about Shannon’s drinking after her embarrassing outburst at Braunwyn Windham-Burkes’ vow renewal. The meltdown aired in a recent episode of the RHOC latest season.

During the episode, Shannon was so intoxicated that she told two of Braunwyn’s eldest children that vow renewals didn’t work.

“Are you closing the Beador on drinking at weddings after seeing yourself at Braunwyn’s renewal?” Andy asked.

“Yes, I am,” Shannon answered, clearly embarrassed and ready to move on.

Andy then jumped right into Shannon’s friendship with Tamra.

“Shannon, are you closing the Beador completely on a friendship with Tamra?” Andy asked.

“Yes, shut,” she responded much to the surprise to Andy and the other WWHL guests.

Tamra claps back at Shannon’s revelation and calls her a ‘toxic manipulator’

Well, after Shannon’s fun game with Andy, it seems that Tamra is ready to fight back against the notion that it is Shannon’s decision to end their friendship.

After a clip of the game was shared on the Watch What Happens Live Twitter account, Tamra responded with a scathing remark of her own.

“I closed that door months ago when you turned your back on me when I needed you the most. Should have listened to my husband a long times [sic] ago. You’re a toxic manipulator. I’m so mad at myself for putting up with your s**t and protecting you for so long ! #horribleperson,” she wrote.

With an ending like that, it seems unlikely that the two will mend their relationship anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.