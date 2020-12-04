Kelly Dodd lashes out at Tamra Judge, calls her CBD business a ‘pyramid scheme’ — Tamra notifies her attorney

Kelly Dodd is once again lashing out against a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, and this time it’s OG Tamra Judge.

As we all know by now, Dodd is never one to hold her tongue despite it getting her in trouble countless times.

But, that has certainly never stopped Kelly from voicing her opinion, and now she has something to say to Tamra Judge.

This all stemmed from Dodd’s December 3 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The RHOC alum had quite a bit to say about co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her battle with sobriety.

But, Judge is coming to Braunwyn’s defense and now, Kelly is lashing out.

Tamra calls Kelly “ignorant”

This all started when Kelly Dodd shared her unfiltered opinion about Braunwyn’s sobriety battle.

The newly married RHOC alum shockingly;y claimed that her co-star’s alcoholism is contrived and fake in an effort to get her own show.

Once Tamra Judge got wind of Dodd’s comment, she came to Braunwyn’s defense.

“Who believes anything she says!!!!!” wrote the Cut Fitness founder in an Instagram comment. “Coming from the same person that’s mocking covid. Just another stupid comment out of this ignorant chicks mouth.”

Of course, Kelly quickly caught wind of Tamra’s comment and immediately fired back.

Kelly bashes Tamra Judge’s CBD line

Kelly responded to Judge’s comment with a snarky response of her own, telling the RHOC alum to “shut up.”

But the 45-year-old took things a bit further, as she usually tends to do, and made some claims about Tamra’s CBD business.

“You got fired because you are a liar,” wrote Kelly. “Concentrate on your pyramid scheme CBD line…you are washed up.”

But don’t think for a minute that Tamra is letting this slide.

The OG shared a screenshot of Kelly’s response on her IG page, with a warning for her former co-star.

And it seems Tamra is putting her attorney on the case.

” I’d be careful spreading lies about our business!” warned Judge in her IG stories. And she added the hashtag “#attorneynotified.”

It seems Tamra caught wind of Kelly Dodds’s comment from her Instagram followers.

And in her IG post, she asked them to send her anything else that the controversial Real Housewives of Orange County star says about her business.

For now, Dodd has not responded to this newest post from Tamra, but knowing Kelly, it’s only a matter of time before she hits back!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.