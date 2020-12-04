Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge came to Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s defense after Kelly Dodd called Braunwyn’s alcoholism a fake and “contrived” storyline for the show.

TV Deets chronologized Kelly’s discussion with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on the matter.

Andy asked if Kelly regretted making light of Braunwyn’s sobriety.

“No I don’t regret it because I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived, and I think it’s fake,” Kelly replied. “So no, I don’t regret it.”⁣

“I don’t think that she had seven kids so that she could ‘not drink’,” she continued. “I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show.”⁣

The TV blogger posted a picture of Braunwyn and Kelly at Braunwyn’s vow renewal along with Kelly’s comments on Instagram.

Tamra slammed Kelly in the comments section in Braunwyn’s defense.

“Who believes anything she says!!!!!” Tamra exclaimed. “Coming from the same person that’s mocking covid. Just another stupid comment out of this ignorant chicks mouth.”

Braunwyn and Kelly on RHOC

While Kelly and Braunwyn seem to be getting along during the recent RHOC episodes, as Braunwyn ominously warns in the midseason trailer, “Quarantine didn’t just separate us. It divided us.”

In the midseason trailer, Braunwyn and Kelly go at it at a beach luncheon.

Since filming has wrapped, both women have spoken out and made it clear that they no longer get along.

The two have also been feuding on social media. Kelly captured a video of Braunwyn’s license plate after calling her a “loser” and “poser” for supposedly getting the same facial procedure done as her.

Braunwyn asked fans to report Kelly’s social media posts and criticized Kelly’s political views on COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter.

Kelly followed up in a social media rant calling Braunwyn a “whack-job” and “thirsty.”

Tamra’s feud with Kelly

Aside from the steamy kiss that the two shared, Braunwyn and Tamra weren’t exactly close when they were both on RHOC.

However, Tamra’s hate for Kelly clearly runs stronger.

During RHOC Season 14, Tamra and her friends, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador were at odds with Kelly.

Tamra was angry at Kelly for helping out Jim Bellino in his lawsuit against Tamra and Shannon.

The two got in numerous heated arguments and did not end the season well.

It’s clear that Tamra still isn’t on good terms with Kelly and doesn’t agree with her outlook on political issues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.