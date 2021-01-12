Tamra Judge says Emily Simpson is a ‘social media gangster’ yet she’s boring on RHOC

Tamra Judge is dishing about her former castmate Emily Simpson, and it’s pretty obvious that these two won’t be friends anytime soon.

The women have never really gotten along, but now that Tamra is no longer a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County things are even tenser.

The ladies have had quite a bit to say about each other in blogs and on social media.

We already know that Judge is certainly not one to hold her tongue, and she’s once again giving her opinion about the mom of three.

A few weeks ago Tamra shared that Emily should be fired from the show, and those sentiments remain.

Furthermore, the Cut Fitness owner is going in on the RHOC star for her boldness on social media, which doesn’t translate to the show.

Tamra says Emily is like ‘watching paint dry’ on TV

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently sat down for a chat on the show, Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.

And she certainly didn’t hold back on her opinions about three-season cast member Emily Simpson.

During the chat, host Danny Pellegrino noted that people have been criticizing Emily for being more outspoken on social media than she is on RHOC.

Judge agreed with the sentiment.

“She’s a social media gangster but when she’s on the show she’s like watching paint dry,” exclaimed Tamra.

The blonde beauty continued, “I feel like she’s like one of those people that, behind the keyboard can say and do whatever she wants but as soon as the cameras are on, she can’t. And that’s where I feel like, that’s where you’re a good Housewife or you’re not a good Housewife.”

Tamra wants Emily fired from RHOC

During the interview, the RHOC alum continued to dish about Simpson and shared once again that she’s not a good fit for the show.

“I’m not saying that Emily’s a bad person,” said Tamra. “I just don’t think she’s good for TV and that’s my personal opinion.”

This isn’t the first time that the reality TV personality expressed that the lawyer should not be an Orange County Housewife.

She already shared in another interview that Simpson should be fired from the show, and Tamra shed a little more insight into why Simpson does not make a good reality TV star.

” A lot of people are so worried about their image on TV and then they self produce themselves, they don’t say the things they wanna say and those are the people that should be fired,” commented Judge.

Do you agree that Emily Simpson is more outspoken on TV than she is on RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.