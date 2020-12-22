Tamra Judge says RHOC reunion is better than the entire season, Emily Simpson calls it ‘best reunion in years’

The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen the exit of some of its biggest stars, but the Season 15 cast certainly managed to bring the drama.

And, according to former RHOC Housewife, Tamra Judge, the reunion episodes might just be the cherry on top of a wild season.

Speaking with CJ on The Weekly Scoop with CJ, Tamra spilled a little tea about what fans can expect.

Tamra says the reunion will be better than the entire season

After discussing her relationship and fallout with Shannon Beador, Tamra discussed the upcoming Season 15 reunion.

During their conversation, CJ asked Tamra, “What are your thoughts on the upcoming OC reunion?”

“Okay, so they shot the reunion yesterday,” Tamra smirked in response. “And I think that the reunion is gonna be better than the entire season.”

“That’s what I think. I really do think that. I have gotten a little bit of feedback and I did get a phone call during the reunion,” she continued. “I think that a lot of stuff happens off-camera, and then it’s not really shown, you know after the season wrapped.”

Tamra then talked about how the global COVID-19 pandemic impacted filming, “And, you know, Orange County, they had a very short filming season this year because of COVID. So they’re going to have a short season, period. But, pretty much half the season was filmed during COVID. So, they couldn’t really travel, they couldn’t really do a lot of things, or go to restaurants, all of the things that we normally would do.”

Although she acknowledged that filming was difficult for RHOC this year, she still managed to shade the ladies.

“And, I don’t think the cast was as strong as it could have been,” she said before spilling that it seemed that the ladies pick on Braunwyn during the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★Cj Sykes★ (@cj.sykess)

Tamra also touched on her ongoing beef with another RHOC cast member, Kelly Dodd. Kelly previously shaded Tamra by saying she was involved in a pyramid scheme, an accusation Tamra vehemently denies.

Emily Simpson seems to agree with Tamra

Although Tamra managed to spill some tea on the upcoming reunion, current RHOC Housewife, Emily Simpson, shares similar feelings on her Instagram stories.

Shared by @queensofbravo on Twitter, Emily’s Instagram story reads, “This is what I’ll tell you about the #RHOC reunion: 1. I’m exhausted. 2. It will be the best reunion in years.”

Emily trying to get us excited for the #RHOC reunion. Do you think it will be a good reunion? pic.twitter.com/bVSWZa2bjP — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 20, 2020

If both a past RHOC queen and a current RHOC cast member can agree that the reunion will be “the best,” it’s safe to assume that Real Housewives of Orange County fans are in for fun-filled nights of drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.