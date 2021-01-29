Andy Cohen confirms RHOC reboot after fan suggests a cancellation of the franchise

After a rough Season 15, Andy Cohen confirms that the Real Housewives of Orange County may be in for a reboot. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s time to shake things up! After a rough season, it seems that the Real Housewives of Orange County is due for a change. And it might come sooner than fans think.

Following part 2 of the reunion episodes, fans flooded social media with their opinions on Season 15. Of course, some diehard RHOC fans attempted to find the silver lining in the lackluster season, but the overwhelming majority said they found the season “boring.”

And the opinions haven’t fallen on deaf ears. In fact, after a fan called for the entire franchise to be canceled after this last season, Andy Cohen himself came forward to set the record straight.

What happened to this RHOC season?

Although it was clear that Bravo tried to salvage the season after the coronavirus pandemic brought production to a halt, the damage had been done.

The Housewives did their best to pick up and provided plenty of self-filmed footage for the show, but fans noted that something was missing.

Most notably, it seemed that the exit of RHOC’s most influential Housewives, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, had a massive impact on the season. Whether you loved them or hated them, Tamra and Vicki brought an abundance of drama to the table season after season.

Off-camera social media drama also caused plenty of controversy throughout the season. Both Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke found themselves on the receiving end of criticism for their decisions.

Kelly first divided fans when she said that COVID-19 was God’s way of “thinning the herd,” and her continuous drama with Braunwyn didn’t help.

Braunwyn, on the other hand, managed to stir the pot with her own personal drama. From coming out as a lesbian to snooping through newbie Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ financials. Braunwyn seemed scattered and fans didn’t seem to appreciate it.

Overall, fans determined that Season 15 of RHOC just didn’t live up to the expectations of its fans.

Andy Cohen confirms changes are coming to RHOC

After the disappointment of Season 15, some fans have called for Bravo to put RHOC out of its misery and cancel the series all together.

But, Andy Cohen, confirms that Bravo has other ideas for the franchise.

RHOC fan page @realhousewivesoforangecounty captured a Twitter exchange between fans calling for the show’s end and Andy’s response.

“It’s time to cancel RHOC,” the fan tweeted.

And while many would probably agree with him, Andy Cohen stepped in with some exciting news instead.

“I think you mean reBOOT,” he responded.

While it remains unclear what this so-called “reBOOT” will entail, it might be just what the Real Housewives of Orange County needs to pull itself up and re-ignite the love of its fanbase.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.