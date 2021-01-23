Braunwyn Windham-Burke explains why she can never be friends with Kelly Dodd again

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke explains why she can’t be friends with Kelly Dodd anymore. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast has never been one to shy away from drama. Part of the franchise’s dramatic flair comes from their ability to lose the filter and call it as they see it.

Unfortunately for RHOC star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Season 15 has been anything but kind to her. She managed to butt heads with each cast member and ended the season with no support from any of the other ladies.

While that alone is shocking, what fans have been more surprised by has been the jabs Braunwyn has received from co-star Kelly Dodd.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Braunwyn explained the impact of her fallout with Kelly along with the reason the two will never end up being friends.

Braunwyn says it’s ‘game over’ when it comes to friendship with Kelly Dodd

While sitting down for an interview with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi, the two discussed the tension between Kelly and Braunwyn.

“Do you think that you and Kelly could ever be friends again after what has happened this season? Because, I mean, she’s talked about your mental health. She’s, you know, she’s made accusations and talked about your sobriety and things like that. So, and said it on a public place,” Christina asked the mom-of-seven.

“Absolutely not,” Braunwyn responded. “When she doxed my house and put all my personal information and my address and put my kids lives in jeopardy – done. Game over. Game, I mean, over.”

Braunwyn also admitted that security had to get involved in the unfortunate situation that included Kelly leaking Braunwyn’s personal information online without her permission.

“NBC security had to get involved. I mean it was a nightmare. It was crossing a line. I had Housewives from other cities calling me like, ‘What the hell just happened?'” Braunwyn shared.

Braunwyn says that’s a ‘line you do not cross’

According to Braunwyn, this isn’t the first time Kelly has come after her family either. “You don’t ‘F’ with my family, and she did. And she has many times. She’s called out, you know, we have a daughter that deals with Bipolar and she has used that as a weapon against me. That’s not okay.”

When Christina asked Braunwyn why she thinks Kelly has it out for her, Braunwyn simply explained that she was Kelly’s “target” this season.

“I think that’s what she’s comfortable with. Every season she has a target. That is her, you know, MO. And Tamra’s gone, Vicki’s gone. She doesn’t know what to do if she’s not fighting with someone. That’s her comfort zone,” Braunwyn expressed.

“And instead of supporting women and uplifting them, it’s easier to create drama than support. And I do hope that changes next year. I really do hope the show can pivot and become more uplifting and positive,” Braunwyn continued.

Unfortunately, Braunwyn doesn’t hold out hope that Kelly can change for the better.

“I think that a lot of people, instead of listening, they just wanna be right. And Kelly’s one of those people that really needs to be right,” Braunwyn concluded.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.