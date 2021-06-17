Heather Dubrow opens up about her decision to return to RHOC Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Dubrow has not been a housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County since she participated in Season 11 in 2016 but she will be making her return for the upcoming Season 16.

Bravo recently announced that Heather would be coming back while Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke would be leaving.

Heather has kept herself busy since her time with the franchise as she has been running her own podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World, and has worked alongside her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow on the Dr. and Mrs. Guinea Pig podcast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She resides in a 22,000-square-foot mansion she refers to as the “Dubrow Chateau” and just purchased a plot of land in Idaho.

While she originally was skeptical to return to reality TV due to her children’s ages and wanting to maintain some sense of privacy for them, she has clearly had a change of heart.

Heather recently opened up to Andy Cohen on her podcast and explained why she decided to return to RHOC.

Heather Dubrow shares why she decided to return to RHOC

Heather sat down with Andy and discussed her decision to come back to the franchise and it seemed like everything happened in perfect timing.

Heather admitted that she was approached by a producer in 2020 and initially did not plan on returning.

She explained, “Honestly, a year ago or two years ago, I might’ve said no ‘cause [of] what you’re talking about. Timing is a big deal, but at the time that I left, the culture of the show had changed a bit since when I joined the show. I think we could agree on that. I wasn’t happy, and I think it was a good mutual decision that maybe my time on the show was done.”

She added, “Now, things are a little bit different, right? My family’s in a different place, my kids are a little bit older, the [coronavirus] pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. Then I started thinking about, ‘OK, how many times do you get to go back and try something again?’”

Heather opened up about entering the season with a different approach and perspective from her past appearances.

She said, “You’re like, ‘If I went back and I could do it again, I think I would have a better time or I would be more successful if I did this,'”

She continued, “This isn’t really completely like a do-over, but there’s something about being able to kind of go back.”

Fans are excited for Heather’s return

Andy mentioned that several fans had tweeted him over the last year begging for him to bring Heather back on the show.

After the announcement was officially made, several fans took to social media to express their excitement.

Many couldn’t believe it was actually happening.

Others could barely contain their excitement and couldn’t wait to see Heather back on their TV screens.

Heather’s return has sparked speculation that she may not be the only RHOC OG that would be asked back. Some even wondered whether this would prompt Tamra Judge to also make a return.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see who else will be added to the RHOC Season 16 cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.