Could Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge return to RHOC? Pic credit:Bravo

Rumors are swirling about Season 16 of the Real Housewives of Orange County and when the show returns there could be some familiar faces in the mix. At first, Bravo was in no hurry to start filming RHOC after a disastrous last season, but now they’re ready to get the ball rolling.

The network was reportedly taking some time to figure out a new direction for the franchise after fans called for its cancellation. But could this new direction spell the return of Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow?

Are Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge returning?

For now, all of this is just speculation, but Tamra Judge has said in the past that she would in fact return to the show.

After 12 years of being a Housewife, the 53-year-old bid goodbye to the franchise when she was offered a reduced role for Season 15. However, Tamra’s departure may have contributed to what many loyal viewers have called the worst season in the history of the franchise, and now they want her back.

Fans have been asking the former Real Housewives of Orange County star about the rumor regarding a possible return and she responded in an Instagram post.

During a Q&A segment, one follower queried, “Is it true you and Heather might be returning to the RHOC or at least any talks about it!”

“I know nothing about this!” responded Tamra. I’d come back as Heather’s ‘friend’ that sounds like a fun [role].”

Pic credit:@tamrajudge/Instagram

As for Heather Dubrow, she is most likely fielding the same questions as her former castmate, but so far nothing on her social media pages has referenced her return to RHOC. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

Who else might be returning to RHOC?

Viewers are eager to find out if last season’s most controversial Orange County Housewives, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, will also make a comeback.

Kelly was asked about her return recently but she simply shared that we will all “find out next week,” which is reportedly when the RHOC contracts will be sent out.

However, it seems Kelly might very well return based on her latest post. After an IG page posted her response about next season, the brunette beauty shared a screenshot of a fan comment which read, “I love the crap out of Kelly Dodd. She’s amazing TV. I do hope she’s back.”

Pic credit:Kellyddodd/Instagram

As for Braunwyn, she has made it very clear that she wants to return to the show.

The mom-of-seven recently told Stylecaster, “I’m still so busy living my life as Braunwyn that I haven’t started living my life as Braunwyn, the first gay Housewife.” She continued, “Contracts haven’t gone out, but if I’m able to film next year and film as the first gay Housewife, that’s something I’m going to be so proud about and have such an honor about.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.