Tamra Judge reveals if she’d film with Kelly Dodd, says cast has ‘zero control’ over who is hired

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge says she’s not one to hold a grudge. During a recent fan Q&A over on her Instagram page, Tamra revealed that she’s gotten over some of her past conflicts with certain co-stars.

As RHOC fans will recall, both Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson exited the franchise after wrapping Season 14, much to the shock and dismay of their many fans.

Season 15 went ahead with filming, however, it was heavily impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. That meant much of the season was self-filmed by the cast. Season 15 received plenty of criticism throughout airing, and the struggle was reflected in the lower viewer ratings.

Although the reunion episodes were juicy and pulled in the viewers, some called on Bravo to cancel Real Housewives of Orange County. Andy Cohen, however, shot down those suggestions when he confirmed that an RHOC reboot was in the works.

According to Tamra, she’s not against coming back to the show, and claims that she wouldn’t have trouble filming with one of her former enemies.

Tamra reveals that she would return to RHOC, says it’s not up to her

During her Instagram Q&A, Tamra answered fan questions and touched on topics from her CBD line all the way to if she would return to the Real Housewives of Orange County franchise.

Tamra managed to clear up any doubt fans may have had about her desire to return to the RHOC franchise. And a few fans seized the opportunity to ask Tamra if she would consider a return.

“Would you come back to the show regardless of which housewives are still on?” asked one fan.

“I’ve never cared who I worked with. Cast members have zero control on who’s hired or fired,” Tamra revealed in response.

Another follower let Tamra know that she’s missed from the franchise.

“Please get back on RHOC!!! Not the same without you!” they wrote.

“Thank you, but out of my control,” Tamra wrote.

Tamra says she doesn’t hold a grudge

A curious fan also wondered if Tamra would ever film with her longtime nemesis again.

“Are you willing to film with Kelly Dodd?” asked her follower.

It seems that Tamra is willing to move on and up if given the opportunity to film with Kelly again.

“Yes! Kelly and I both move on pretty quickly and don’t hold grudges,” Tamra wrote in response.

And it’s not just filming with Tamra that fans were concerned and curious about. Another asked if Tamra thought that Kelly and Vicki might be able to resolve their issues.

“Do you think Vicki and Kelly would ever be able to make up?” the follower asked.

“Probably!” Tamra responded. “[They] both move on pretty easy unlike others [laughing emoji].”

