Tamra Judge weighs in on whether RHOC should be canceled

Tamra Judge explains what she thinks should happen to RHOC after a shaky Season 15. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge expresses her thoughts on the great debate of whether the show should be canceled.

Tamra sat down for an interview with Us Weekly to promote her new CBD line.

She then expressed whether the show should be canceled or not.

“I heard so many rumors that they’re going to recast the show, that they’re going to cancel it. They’re going to delay it. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have any inside information, that’s for sure,” Tamra told the outlet. “I don’t want to see Orange County get canceled.”

“I was a big part of that show being successful and I’m hoping that they can carry that on, whatever that means,” she added.

While Tamra doesn’t want the show to be taken off the air, she has expressed in the past that she thinks the show needs some major changes.

Is there a RHOC reboot in the works and will Tamra Judge be cast?

There has been talks of a RHOC reboot ever since Andy Cohen teased the idea on Twitter.

Ever since Andy brought up the possibility, fans have been pushing for some of the show’s former cast members to return to the show like Tamra, Vicki Gunvalson and Heather Dubrow.

Tamra has heard the rumors herself but is uncertain whether she’ll be asked back.

“People keep going, ‘You’re going back, you’re going back,’ and I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t know if I’ll be asked back,” she explained.

Would Tamra return to RHOC if given the chance?

“It’s not one of those things where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m dying to go back.’ And it depends on the cast. If it’s a good cast, then yeah, but if it’s a really bad cast, it can really change things and make it not fun and not worth the stress,” she expressed.

Why is RHOC in jeopardy of being canceled?

RHOC Season 15 had many factors going against it. RHOC was the first show in the Housewives franchise to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because it was so early on in the pandemic and COVID-19 cases were at a peak, the RHOC cast film had to film many of their segments on their own at home.

Additionally, many fans declared they wanted to boycott the show after cast member Kelly Dodd posted insensitive content minimizing the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

There’s no doubt that these attributes lead to the show’s decline in ratings. However, many fans think the quality of the show has tanked aside from these factors.

Many think both Kelly and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are too controversial for the show. Fans weren’t impressed by Shannon Beador or Elizabeth Lynn Vargas this season either.

Additionally, many have argued that Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are too boring for the show. This season they became fan favorites, and if the previous weak links are now the favorites, it might be a sign that the show needs a revamp.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.