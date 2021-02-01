Tamra Judge open to return amid cast reboot rumors, thinks RHOC reunion was a ‘hot mess’

Tamra Judge would return to reality TV if asked. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge is reportedly open to returning to Bravo for a potential RHOC reboot.

A source close to Tamra tells Hollywood Life that Tamra would be willing to come back to RHOC– reboot or not.

“Tamra would definitely be open to returning to the show if asked to come back,” the source reveals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source adds, “[Reality TV] was such a huge part of her life for so long and she’d be lying if she said she didn’t miss it.”

Tamra was not a fan of this season

Tamra allegedly agrees with viewers that this season did not live up to the typical RHOC standards.

“[Tamra] watched the reunion like everyone else and couldn’t believe what a hot mess it was,” the source confesses.

Tamra reportedly believes that the show went downhill because she and Vicki Gunvalson not there..

Read More Tamra Judge calls out Shannon Beador for trying to make Braunwyn take a pregnancy test on RHOC

“Tamra was a major player and such a huge contribution to why RHOC became the huge success it is today,” the source expresses.

“She feels like the show just isn’t the same as it used to be without her and some of the other former cast members like Vicki and Heather [Dubrow], and she really believes that the fans feel the same way.”

Vicki has been on the show since it started and Tamra stepped onto the scene not long after for Season 2. Love them or hate them, this is the first season they haven’t been on the show in a while and they were on the seasons all the years that RHOC got rave reviews.



“Like it or not, Tamra brought the drama in a way that kept people watching season after season,” the source continues.

“She knows that there were times that she may have stirred the pot and put her foot in her mouth, but who hasn’t? At the end of the day, Tamra apologized when she felt she did something wrong and she held herself accountable. And when it comes down to it, she still has a huge fan base because they can see that she’s truly a good person.”

How the reboot rumors got started

Andy Cohen hyped up fans when he spilled some tea about a potential RHOC reboot.

After the RHOC Season 15 reunion, many viewers expressed a similar notion to Tamra’s that the reunion and season as a whole had been a mess.

“it’s time to cancel RHOC,” Evan Ross Katz tweeted

Andy Cohen hints at RHOC reboot. Pic credit: @evanrosskatz/Twitter

“I think you mean reBOOT,” Andy teased in response.

Whether he used the word “reboot” to imply a big casting shakeup or to tease a new series, fans may be able to expect some familiar faces from the OC back on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.