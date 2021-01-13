Tamra Judge feels disrespected by how her departure from RHOC was handled

Tamra Judge was one of the most recognizable faces on The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise.

So fans were shocked when the OG announced her departure from the show after 12 years.

As it turns out Judge was actually offered a reduced role on the show and she didn’t want to accept it.

So instead, she decided to walk away.

However, it seems the OG is not too fond of the way her departure from the show was treated.

Tamra wasn’t happy with how her exit was handled

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently had an interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino show.

And she was quite open about her feelings.

The 53-year-old aired her grievance about how she felt after leaving the show and admitted that the transition was hard.

“It’s been not the easiest transition because it was a huge part of my life for 12 years,” confessed Tamra.

However, the reality TV personality also shared that the hardest part for her was how her Season 14 exit from RHOC was handled.

“I think mostly how it was handled was the hardest for me. And it was like ‘wow’ I just felt like I didn’t get a whole lot of respect after giving so much for 12 years,” explained the former Orange County Housewife.

She added, “But whatever, it is what it is.”

Tamra then shared that she’s doing okay now, but she may have had a bit of FOMO earlier on.

“Like the first time they filmed and I wasn’t there. And the first time they aired, first reunion and all that stuff. It was definitely difficult I’d be lying if I said that ‘ugh it was no big deal I was over it'” said the Cut Fitness owner.

What did Tamra expect?

During her chat with Danny Pellegrino, the RHOC alum explained a bit more about her expectations after her exit from RHOC.

And she made it clear that she’s not the only Housewife who expressed not liking the way their departure from the franchise was handled either.

“Yeah… there’s definitely other Housewives that didn’t like the way it was handled,” noted the OG.

She continued, “…I don’t wanna b***h and complain. I love Bravo, I love Andy. Andy and I have a good relationship but you just, I don’t know, you think they would have a little bit more respect.”

“Or…certain people would reach out and say ‘thank you so much, you gave so much in 12 years.’ It’s not too many people in the Housewives franchise that have been on as long as Vicki [Gunvalson] and I. So it was just not the way I expected it,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.