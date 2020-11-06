Andy Cohen calls Tamra Judge the ‘perfect housewife’ — Will Bravo boss bring her back to Real Housewives of Orange County?

Tamra Judge is no longer a cast member on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but Andy Cohen has nothing but glowing reviews about the OG.

Tamra has been with the show for 13 years as a full-time housewife.

However, after Season 14, the blonde beauty’s role was downgraded by the network to a reduced role, so she decided to exit the show.

Season 15 premiered a few weeks ago, and Tamra’s absence is certainly felt. Her name has been mentioned several times by her former castmates, despite not even being on the show anymore.

What some people are hoping is that Tamra’s exit won’t be a permanent one.

And Andy Cohen might be hoping the same thing.

Andy says Tamra was perfect on the show

During a chat on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, the 52-year-old dished on the current season of RHOC.

Of course, talk turned to the OG who just left the franchise. When asked if the reality TV personality might make a return in the future, Andy was hopeful.

“Tamra for me, for a very long time, was the perfect Housewife,” admits Cohen. “There was just always a lot going on with her.”

He continued, “There are two buckets. The personal story bucket and she always had a lot of personal story going, and then there’s the bucket of how they’re relating to the other women, and she always had both.”

With that said, it seems the door is certainly open for the 53-year-old to make a return.

And the former Bravo alum has been hinting at a possible comeback.

Tamra may be back on RHOC

The OG of the OC has been vocal about making a possible return to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

During the premiere of Season 15, Tamra answered questions from fans, and when one person asked about heading back to the show, she said she would.

One Caveat Tamra has is that the network fire one of the current cast members, Kelly Dodd, who the Cut Fitness founder calls a “racist.”

Tamra is not the only one who has issues with Dodd. Many fans have been calling for the 45-year-old to be fired from the show after a slew of insensitive comments over the past few months.

Andy Cohen addressed the Kelly Dodd backlash during the podcast chat.

“People have always celebrated Kelly for her outspokenness,” notes the Watch What Happens Live host. “And, by the way, we have very outspoken, polarizing people all over Bravo who are usually celebrated for that.”

He adds, “But there’s been a reckoning of sorts. And the line is being drawn by some fans as to what they’ll accept and what they won’t, and that’s entirely their right.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.