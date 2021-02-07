Tamra Judge doesn’t think Kelly Dodd will be fired from Real Housewives of Orange County

Tamra Judge doesn’t think Bravo will fire Kelly Dodd. Pic credit:Bravo

It’s the one question fans of Real Housewives of Orange County have been asking for quite some time.

Will Bravo fire Kelly Dodd from the show?

RHOC alum Tamra Judge is wondering the very same thing, but she’s a bit skeptical that fans will get their wish.

Kelly has always been a controversial Housewife, but more and more people have started to turn against the brunette beauty.

The Orange County star made some controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic last year, that had viewers absolutely outraged.

At one point she claimed that people dying from the virus was God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

People have been calling for Bravo to fire the contentious Housewife but so far no announcement has been made about that.

Now, even Tamra Judge is doubtful that the network will ever sever ties with Dodd.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum expressed her doubt in the network actually firing Kelly Dodd.

“I will believe that when I see that,” noted the 53-year-old.

She continued to explain, “I am very confused [about] what Bravo is thinking nowadays and what they think is good TV and who they think is a good cast member.”

“I certainly know that she has rocked the boat many times when I was on the show … but I kind of feel like Kelly’s a tough one and everything just slides off of her. There’s never really been any real punishment for the things that she has done,” added Tamra.

Kelly Dodd thinks she’s getting fired from RHOC

Tamra may not think that Bravo will pull the plug on Kelly Dodd, but interestingly Kelly believes she might get the ax.

Kelly shared these sentiments on social media a few weeks ago.

The 45-year-old was put in the hot seat during the two-part RHOC reunion which aired recently.

Host Andy Cohen grilled her about her actions on social media. And while Kelly did apologize for some of her comments, people were not exactly convinced.

The main consensus is that RHOC viewers still want her gone, and Kelly thinks she very well might be.

When one of Kelly’s social media fans commented that the network better not fire her, the Bravo Housewife responded, “It’s likely to happen.”

But, so far, it hasn’t happened yet.

Do you think Kelly Dodd will be fired from RHOC?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.