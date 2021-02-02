Kelly Dodd fired by Positive Beverage, RHOC star reacts after controversial comments start to cost her

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is no longer affiliated with Positive Beverage. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is well known for sharing her unfiltered comments and controversial opinions. But it seems that her most recent comments about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have ended in real consequences for the 45-year-old.

Positive Beverage, a company that Kelly has partnered with for the last two years, has announced that they’ve ended their partnership.

Positive Beverage ends partnership with Kelly

The company released statements in now-expired Instagram Stories on their official Instagram page stating that they no longer wish to be associated with Kelly after she’s made her “controversial views” clear.

Captured by People.com, Positive Beverage Head of Brand, Zach Muchnick said in an Instagram statement, “Our core values of wellness, community, diversity and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it.”

“It has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal,” the statement continued.

In addition, Positive Beverage’s CEO Shannon Argyros released her own statement further expressing the company’s views.

“We welcome all people — however they are and whatever they are passionate about — to Positive Beverage. But there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values,” Shannon wrote.

She continued, “We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values.”

Kelly responds to Positive Beverage ending partnership

Although the sting may be tough to take, Kelly took the statements in stride and shared her own response via Twitter.

“I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well,” she began.

Kelly then hinted that while she may no longer be affiliated with Positive Beverage, that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing other ventures.

“I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!” she concluded.

Pic credit: @RHOC_KellyDodd/Twitter

Kelly has received plenty of backlash since the initial onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Most memorably her comments included that COVID-19 was God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

She also came under fire for her stance that masks aren’t as effective as people believe. Kelly doubled down on her opinions during the most recent RHOC reunion episodes for Season 15.

Host Andy Cohen ultimately questioned Kelly by asking if she was worried about “being on the wrong side of history.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.