Kelly Dodd explains what she meant by Andy Cohen ‘anti-American’ claims at RHOC reunion

Kelly Dodd explains what she meant by the Andy Cohen anti-American claims she made at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

Viewers watched as Kelly and Andy engaged in a heated exchange during Part 1 of the RHOC reunion last night.

It all started when Andy was grilling Kelly regarding some of the controversial remarks she made about the coronavirus pandemic. Andy recalled getting messages from fans calling Kelly “uneducated,” saying she was “behaving like a moron,” and she was “putting out misinformation.”

The Real Housewives of OC star did not like what Andy said and clapped back, claiming she gets messages calling him “anti-American.” When Andy asked if he was anti-American because he didn’t like Donald Trump, Kelly answered, “Yeah.”

Now Kelly has spoken out to clarify what she meant by her remarks.

Kelly wasn’t trying to make the talk political

In an interview with E! News, Kelly explained she never intended to make the conversation political or about Donald Trump. She was simply hoping to make a point regarding social media haters.

“My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media. Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive,” Kelly stated.

The RHOC star also wanted to point out negative comments can be found about anyone on social media these days.

Kelly made it clear she’s a Libertarian. The Bravo personality didn’t vote for Donald Trump and is in no way a Trump supporter. She has some conservative views, but she’s also “socially liberal.”

Does Kelly think Andy is anti-American?

The reality TV personality also revealed if she regrets her words and if she genuinely thinks Andy’s anti-American.

No, Kelly doesn’t regret her comment. She wanted him to see that people say stuff to Kelly about Andy. It doesn’t mean what they are saying has any merit or truth.

As for her thoughts on Andy being anti-American, well, she doesn’t think that is true either.

“It’s not that he’s anti-American. I don’t think he’s anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s what I meant,” Kelly said.

Kelly Dodd wants fans to know she wasn’t making The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion political by calling Andy Cohen anti-American. She was trying to make a point to the host regarding haters and negativity.

The reunion was drama-filled for sure, and things are just getting started.

Who will be the talk of the second part of the reunion?

Fans will have to tune in to find out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.