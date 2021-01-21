Is Kelly Dodd Black? Real Housewives of Orange County star makes shocking claim at Season 15 reunion

Kelly Dodd is no stranger to getting backlash for her remarks, but the most recent comment she made on the RHOC Season 15 reunion has left viewers with their jaws on the ground.

In the preview for part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Kelly is hearing feedback from her castmates. When Braunwyn Windham-Burke brought up the “drunk wives matter” hat, Dodd was ready to defend herself.

After hearing what has come out of RHOC’s Kelly Dodd’s mouth over the last several months, this comment could easily be one of the most shocking on that list. In fact, it ranks right up there with claiming the coronavirus pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.”

What did Kelly Dodd say in the RHOC preview for the reunion?

Immediately when Braunwyn Windham-Burke brought up the “drunk wives matter” hat, Kelly Dodd was ready to fight it out.

After Braunwyn said that Kelly was racist due to her wearing the hat and sharing a photo of it on social media, Kelly shot right back.

She exclaimed, “I’m Black!” The looks that followed from her fellow cast members were telling. Although it could have been good editing from various scenes, it appears as though that group collectively was disappointed in how Kelly acted and what she said.

Because this was shown in the previews and has not yet played out, how far Kelly Dodd takes things remains to be seen. However, given how outspoken she has been all season long and through the pandemic, it is likely that she won’t back down.

Is Kelly Dodd Black?

Last year, Kelly Dodd was called out for comments she made about Black guys in a video from 2016, and from there, she began touting that she was “a woman of color.”

According to People, who caught an exchange between Kelly and a follower, she was asked if she thought because she was Mexican she can’t be racist. Dodd responded, “I’ve experienced racism personally..I’m a woman of color and love everyone! [heart emoji]”

On Twitter, RHOC viewers weren’t buying Kelly’s claims that she is Black. There were memes and comments flying all night following the airing.

One tweet read, “Wait did Kelly just yell she was black.”

Wait did Kelly just yell she was black🥺🧐 #RHOCReunion #rhoc pic.twitter.com/Nn46XtcTjX — Tweeting how I see it (@SDeniseTyler1) January 21, 2021

Elizabeth is bi and Kelly is black??? Wtf is going on here?? That was a plot twist i wasn’t expecting. #RHOC #RHOCReunion pic.twitter.com/437imG1ulj — Jessica (@Jessica65481190) January 21, 2021

As for what happens next week on part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County, that remains to be seen. Kelly Dodd will likely have a lot to say, and most importantly, Andy Cohen’s response to her will be highly anticipated.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.