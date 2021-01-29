Kelly Dodd admits that she’s probably getting fired after this season of Real Housewives of Orange County

Kelly Dodd seems to think she won’t be asked to return to RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

Kelly Dodd had a rough Season 15 on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

It wasn’t because of the things that happened on the Bravo show, though there were some questionable things that came out of her mouth. The biggest pushback came from her outspoken comments on social media regarding the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter.

Now, viewers are wondering if Kelly Dodd will be fired ahead of Season 16 of RHOC.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Bravo fire Kelly Dodd?

After an explosive two-part RHOC reunion, there are a lot of questions about what is next for Kelly Dodd.

From her “I’m Black” comment to the “thinning the herd” comment regarding COVID-19, she said a lot of horrible things. In fact, there have been several viewers who have called for her firing for months and even boycotted this season of RHOC entirely.

When one Kelly Dodd fan begged the reality TV star to confirm she wasn’t going to be fired, her reply seemed to hint that she believed she would be.

It is clear that Kelly Dodd sees the writing on the wall. And, if Bravo does choose to extend a contract offer to her, will the ratings plummet even further?

Typically contracts for the housewives are extended after the reunion is taped. It has been a few weeks since the intense Season 15 sit-down, and now, Kelly seems to be attempting to soften the blow.

What will Season 16 look like without Kelly Dodd?

Currently, there is already speculation about who will be asked back and who will not. Season 16 may be a reboot of the franchise, especially after recent comments made by Andy Cohen.

There was also another bold move made by Kelly Dodd. She revealed that she would not return to The Real Housewives of Orange County if Braunwyn Windham-Burke was asked back.

This came after revelations that the blonde housewife offered Shannon Beador’s teenage daughter “the good stuff” while being under the influence of something.

If the writing is already on the wall, at least Kelly Dodd is realistic about it. She has never been one to keep her mouth shut, and now, she is revealing that it is “likely” that she will be fired.

The coming weeks should be filled with details about Season 16 of RHOC and it looks like some of them won’t be as shocking as they could have been.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.