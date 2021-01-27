Kelly Dodd gives Bravo an ultimatum, refuses to return if this RHOC cast member comes back

Kelly Dodd won’t return to RHOC with Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Pic credit:Bravo

Kelly Dodd is barely holding onto her position on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s making demands to the Bravo network.

The controversial Housewife is lashing out at castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke once again and making it known that she wants her axed from the show.

As a matter of fact, Kelly is giving Bravo an ultimatum.

According to the RHOC star, she cannot film another season of the show alongside the mom-of-seven.

And she just told her social media followers that if Braunwyn returns to the show for Season 16, then she will not.

It’s an interesting demand, given that many have been calling for Kelly to be fired after she offended people with her antics over the past several months.

However, viewers have also turned against Braunwyn and have grown tired of her antics as well.

But if fans had to choose between Kelly and Braunwyn, who would they rather?

Kelly Dodd wants Braunwyn Windham-Burke fired from RHOC

With all the complains being made about the show this season, the network is bound to make some drastic cast changes.

Many believe that Kelly’s job is on the chopping block due to her antics on social media.

Furthermore, some fans have said that the 45-year-old sealed her fate by going up against Bravo head honcho, Andy Cohen, during Part 1 of the reunion.

Another Orange County Housewife who was in the hot seat at the reunion is Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Both of their jobs might be in danger, but as far as Kelly is concerned, Braunwyn is the one that should be fired.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn. I know for a fact I can’t. I cannot film with her,” remarked Kelly in the video.

She continued, “There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and you know, calling people… racists and homophobes and saying that I’m a bad mom, I’m running around, like, traveling.”

Braunwyn has bashed Kelly for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the RHOC star claimed in the video that she left Orange County in order to sell two of her homes.

Kelly Dodd says Braunwyn Windham-Burke is wreckless

During her chat on Instagram live, the Real Housewives of Orange County star continued to bash her co-star.

“I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so wreckless,” said Kelly to her Instagram followers. “So, if she’s on, I’m probably out.”

As it turns out, Braunwyn reportedly feels the same way about filming with Kelly.

“And, by the way, she said she couldn’t film with me so, there you go,” added the RHOC star.

Kelly says she wants to come back to #RHOC, but only if Braunwyn is out. She also calls out B for partying with the #RHOSLC during a pandemic 💀 pic.twitter.com/L4IrA9emEz — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 27, 2021

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.