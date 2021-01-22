Kelly Dodd calls Braunwyn Windham-Burke a ‘fame wh**e’ says she shouldn’t be on the show

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting bashed left and right by her castmates.

And the latest Real Housewives of Orange County star to throw shade at the mom-of-seven is the always outspoken Kelly Dodd.

The two women have been going back and forth on social media since the start of Season 15.

But although the season is now over, it doesn’t seem as if the costars are even close to resolving their differences.

Plus, based on Dodd’s latest comments she may have just added even more fuel to the fire.

Kelly calls Braunwyn a fame wh**e

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently sat down for an interview with Hollywood Life.

And let’s just say, Kelly was in true form and gave us more than enough shocking comments to keep us talking for days to come.

Of course, the hottest topic of conversation right now is Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly did not hold back her opinion about her castmate.

The brunette beauty doubled down on her comment that Braunwyn’s sobriety storyline is all for TV.

Kelly opined that Windham-Burke’s actions are all done for attention.

“She’s just so much of a fame wh**e that it’s irritating,” commented Dodd. “And it irritates every single one of us on the show. And she’s completely isolated herself and she’s full of herself. It’s irritating!”

Kelly wants Braunwyn to leave the show

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Orange County star gave her views on Braunwyn being on the cast.

And as far as Dodd is concerned, the Windham-Burke should focus her energy on getting sober away from the cameras.

Kelly was asked if she thinks the 43-year-old will return to the show for another season.

“If she was an alcoholic that she said she was, and not for a storyline, why would you be in a show where all we do is drink and put yourself in that situation?” responded Kelly.

She added, ” I don’t think the show is for [her] if she’s such an alcoholic. I don’t think this show is for people whom are trying to get better, trying to get sober, cause, you know, we do drink a lot on this show.”

The Bravo star also confessed that the other Orange County Housewives are uncomfortable with Braunwyn’s presence on the show since she’s trying to recover from alcoholism.

“It makes us, as a show, feel uncomfortable,” declared Dodd.

“I don’t make the casting decisions but, I think if I were somebody who… their family is in crisis right now, it wouldn’t be for me,” Kelly explained. “I would concentrate on my kids and getting them better… and getting myself better than…worrying about being on the show.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.