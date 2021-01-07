Emily Simpson agrees with Kelly Dodd that Braunwyn’s sobriety is for a RHOC storyline

Kelly Dodd is not the only Orange County Housewife who thinks Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting sober for a storyline.

Turns out Emily Simpson also agrees with her controversial RHOC castmate after she made some damning claims about the 43-year-old a few weeks ago.

It seems Dodd was simply vocalizing exactly what some of her co-stars were thinking.

And while she got some backlash for her shocking claims, Simpson totally agrees with her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared her own views about Braunwyn during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

And the brunette beauty made it clear that she is suspicious of Braunwyn’s intentions for getting sober.

Emily agrees with Kelly Dodd

During her stint on WWHL a few weeks ago, Kelly Dodd was very vocal about all the hoopla surrounding Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

She opined that her co-star’s sobriety storyline was contrived and fake in an effort to get her own show.

Last night during her appearance on the late-night Bravo show, Emily was asked to give her opinion on Kelly’s claim that Braunwyn’s sobriety is for a storyline.

“I kinda agree with that,” responded Emily. “But I had this conversation with Gina [Kirschenheiter] and she said ‘you know, even if it’s for a storyline at least she’s getting sober.’ And then that made me realize the end result is really what matters and not her intention and so I try to focus on that part.”

Cohen then followed up with another question for Emily, referring back to an episode where she actually went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with the mom-of-seven.

So the WWHL host asked if Simpson doubts the sincerity of Braunwyn’s journey.

“No. I don’t doubt the sincerity of her journey,” replied the RHOC star. “I doubt the timing of her journey, that’s the part that makes me skeptical.”

Emily is trying to not focus on Braunwyn’s reason for sobriety

While answering the question, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, reiterated her first point.

The mom-of-three made it clear that she is no longer focusing on Windham-Burke’s reason for getting sober but instead focusing on the fact that she is serious about her sobriety.

“Like I was saying, whatever gets her to the end result that makes her a better person, that makes her healthier, whatever the reason was that pushed her to do it now, that’s irrelevant,” said Simpson.

She added, “So that’s what I need to not focus on but more of the end result, and not why she’s doing it.”

Do you agree with Emily Simpson and Kelly Dodd or do you think Braunwyn’s sobriety journey is sincere?



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.