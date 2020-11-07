Emily Simpson calls Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s excuse about lack of time ‘ridiculous’ since she has two nannies

Emily Simpson thinks that Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s excuse about not having enough time for friends is ridiculous since she has two nannies and doesn’t have a job.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn confronted Gina Kirschenheiter and admitted to talking a lot of crap about her behind her back. When Gina asked her why she didn’t just call her to talk it out, Braunwyn said that she had an appointment to get a facial and couldn’t find the time.

Emily did not appreciate Braunwyn’s excuse and inserted herself into the argument. Emily said, “You have two nannies, and you don’t work. You can make time!”

On the season premiere of RHOC, Braunwyn opened up to Emily and revealed that she was struggling with alcoholism. She told her she was going to therapy and attending meetings to assist with her sobriety.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Emily was asked why she joined in and ganged up on Braunwyn when she was one of the few women who knew she was going through a tough time.

Emily answered, “I don’t feel like I ganged up on her. Just because you’re going through sobriety doesn’t mean you get a hall pass to just do whatever you want and say whatever you want. I mean, I still think you have to be a good human, too.” Emily added that she felt Braunwyn’s excuse was ridiculous.”

Braunwyn’s recovery

Braunwyn opened up about her recovery and the impact her sobriety had on her marriage to Sean Burke.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Braunwyn admitted that Sean initially enabled her drinking and said, “He’s known that I’ve had a problem, but part of the dynamic of our relationship is he’s an enabler and we have a very codependent relationship.”

Braunwyn revealed the couple was living in separate houses and attending therapy on their own to work through their issues.

The couple has always labeled their marriage as “unconventional” and Braunwyn added that they had no intentions of getting divorced, but were continuing to reinvent their relationship.

Braunwyn said, “I love Sean, he loves me…he’s very supportive. He understands and supports me. I’m living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. We have every intention of growing old together, raising our kids together. We have to redefine what that means for us.”

Sean has since moved back into their home and the couple has continued to support each other.

Sean gets involved in the drama

While Sean has gone out of his way to support Braunwyn, some of the women feel he went too far by getting involved in the argument between her and Gina.

On RHOC, when Braunwyn was going back and forth with Emily and Gina about her lack of time to call or text, she ended up storming out of the house and throwing her glass because Gina called her a “sloppy chihuahua” and accused her of being drunk all the time.

Instead of chasing after his upset wife, Sean stayed and defended her to the women and told them she was dealing with a lot of issues at the time.

Gina was uncomfortable when Sean confronted her and felt it was inappropriate for a man to get involved in an argument between women. She was not alone in her feelings, as Emily also felt Sean was in the wrong.

Gina said, “He needed to walk away and take Braunwyn and go home. She obviously wasn’t doing well. She wasn’t handling the party well. She was out of sorts. So I think the best thing for him to do was to avoid causing further issues and just take his wife home.”

Between Braunwyn’s “ridiculous” excuse that she doesn’t have any time and Sean crossing the line by butting into the women’s business, it’s clear Emily’s patience is running thin for the couple.

It’s unclear if Braunwyn will continue to confide in Emily following the recent altercation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.