Sean Burke moves back home with Braunwyn as the couple continues to reinvent their marriage

It looks like Sean Burke has moved back home and Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke posted a photo to social media showing her appreciation for her husband and celebrating the milestone.

Since admitting to being an alcoholic during the RHOC season premiere, Braunwyn has opened up about her sobriety and the toll it has taken on her family and her marriage.

Braunwyn recently admitted that Sean had moved out of their home while the pair worked through their issues. She also hinted that she was seeing someone new as the couple continued to reinvent their marriage.

The photo posted to her Instagram showed Braunwyn and Sean arm-in-arm and smiling. The caption reads, “On Wednesday’s we smash the Patriarchy! Feeling hopeful this afternoon! Thank you [Sean] for being by my side these past few crazy months. We might be doing things our own way, but it’s working and it’s working well. So happy to have you back home #26years #lifepartners #ivegotyou #modernmarriage #renegotiating”

Fans were quick to show their support as one commented, “This!!!!! Made my day!! Such a stellar couple!”

Another follower said, “I cannot get enough of what you both represent and your realness.”

Braunwyn and Sean’s unconventional marriage

Braunwyn and Sean celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year and share seven children together. While their marriage hasn’t always been smooth sailing, the couple often boasts about their unconventional ways.

The couple has openly discussed having threesomes and Braunwyn has not been shy about her bisexuality.

A recent picture on the housewife’s Instagram showed her and Sean sitting and smiling at one another with the caption “Always evolving” and “#makeourownrules.”

Braunwyn’s mother, Deborah “Dr. Deb” Windham — known for her unconventional ways — commented on the post praising her daughter for doing things her own way.

After a separate Instagram post hinted that the couple was co-parenting together, divorce rumors began to spread The post was quickly deleted, but Braunwyn’s daughter, Rowan, took to her own social media account and posted pictures with the caption “F***. You. Mom.”

The photos remained on her daughter’s page, but the caption has since been removed.

After Rowan’s post, Braunwyn went on her social media stories asking fans for some privacy as her family was going through a difficult time.

Braunwyn later wrote, “We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

Sean continues to support Braunwyn

Despite the toll it has taken on their family and marriage, Sean continued to support Braunwyn through her sobriety.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Braunwyn admitted that Sean initially enabled her drinking and said, “He’s known that I’ve had a problem, but part of the dynamic of our relationship is he’s an enabler and we have a very codependent relationship.”

She added, “This is a family disease and it affects everyone, especially dynamics between couples so we’re working on that…I stayed drunk so long because Sean did take care of me. We are both in a program with a lot of work to do.”

As the two worked through their issues during therapy Braunwyn said, “I love Sean, he loves me…he’s very supportive. He understands and supports me. I’m living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. We have every intention of growing old together, raising our kids together. We have to redefine what that means for us.”

She confirmed, “There’s no divorce in our future.”

From her recent social media post, it looks like the couple is doing just fine as they continue to redefine their relationship and “renegotiate” their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.