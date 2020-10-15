RHOC rumors claim Braunwyn Windham Burke and husband Sean are headed for divorce

Rumors are spreading claiming Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham Burke and husband Sean are headed for divorce.

A recent picture on the housewife’s Instagram showed her and Sean sitting and smiling at one another with the caption “Always evolving” and the hashtag #makeourownrules.

Fans are unsure what to make of Braunwyn’s recent picture but they are showing their support regardless. One fan writing, “I love this, whatever works in your marriage is what you should do❤️” and another commenting, “Your marriage is an inspiration 💗”.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Braunwyn’s mother, Deborah “Dr. Deb” Windham, known for her unconventional and quirky ways, also commented on the post praising her daughter for doing things her own way.

She wrote, “Conventional life is uninspiring…you are realizing there’s more to life than staying in the lines or experiencing life through rules set down by other people centuries ago.”

Braunwyn hints at co-parenting

Braunwyn’s cryptic social media posts leave fans wondering what exactly these “new rules” in her relationship are.

But in a previous Instagram post, the housewife posted a picture of herself and Sean with the caption, “New to the co-parenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t be like this forever. You just need some perspective. Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

Read More Kelly Dodd claims she has experienced racism after call from former RHOC cast member to have her...

The co-parenting post has since been taken down from Instagram, but Braunwyn’s daughter, Rowan, took to her own social media account posting pictures with the caption “F***. You. Mom.” The photos have remained on her page, but the caption has since been removed.

Soon after Rowan’s post, Braunwyn went on her social media stories asking fans for some privacy as her family was going through a difficult time.

She went on to say, “We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

The star pointed out that mental health issues affect many Americans and her family was no exception.

Braunwyn admits to being an alcoholic

While the housewife star has yet to be fully candid regarding her family issues, on the Season 15 premiere Wednesday night, Braunwyn admitted to costar, Emily Simpson that she was an alcoholic. She revealed, “I have not had the best last few months. Miami was bad. I didn’t stop drinking for four days.” She went on to explain “I’ve been refilling bottles, I’ve been doing all the things that you know that everyone does. ”

It is unclear whether Braunwyn’s alcohol addiction has played a role in her alleged marital issues, but she did tell her castmate, “Sean told me, ‘You’re going to rehab if you have one more drink,'”.

Braunwyn continues to remain hushed on her current marital status, leaving fans wondering how everything will play out in Season 15.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.