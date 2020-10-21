Braunwyn Windham-Burke opens up about her kids and how they are handling living situation after Sean moved out

Braunwyn Windham-Burke of the Real Housewives of Orange County is opening up about her unconventional marriage with husband Sean Burke, and speaking about how her kids are handling things now that the couple is living separately.

After admitting she is an alcoholic last week on RHOC, Braunwyn is opening up about her journey to sobriety and its impact on her marriage and her children. When speaking to US Weekly recently, Braunwyn revealed that she and Sean are living separately.

She said, “He’s there all the time, but it’s best for everyone for us to be in different homes. That being said, he’s there all the time. He’s still around the kids as much as he was before. It’s just, he sleeps somewhere else at night.”

After 20 years of marriage, Braunwyn and Sean have seven kids together. They are Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, seven-year-old twins Caden and Curren, and Koa, five.

The living situation is affecting their children differently, as Braunwyn explained, “I don’t think the little kids notice. He still tucks them in at night…If anything, their dad is spending more quality time with them.”

The couple’s older children seem to be supportive and doing their own thing.

Bella is working three jobs to move out with her boyfriend and start her own life. Jacob told his mother, “You’re happy. Do you.”

Daughter Rowan appreciates the space as Braunwyn described, “Rowan wants, you know, wants a little space right now too. It’s important for her. So, she likes it.”

Braunwyn’s Instagram post sparks speculation

A few weeks ago, in an Instagram post that has since been removed, Braunwyn posted a picture with Sean that had fans speculating that the couple was heading for divorce.

Alongside the picture was the caption, “New to the co-parenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t be like this forever. You just need some perspective. Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

Shortly after, Braunwyn’s daughter Rowan took to her own social media account posting pictures with the caption “F***. You. Mom.”

The photos have remained on Rowan’s page, but the caption has since been removed. Braunwyn went on her social media stories in response, asking fans for some privacy as her family was going through a difficult time.

Braunwyn and Sean are in it for the long haul

Despite divorce rumors, Braunwyn confirms she and Sean are in it for the long haul.

She’s revealed that they are both working through their issues in therapy and said, “I love Sean, he loves me…he’s very supportive. He understands and supports me. I’m living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that.”

She added, “We have every intention of growing old together, raising our kids together. We have to redefine what that means for us.”

As unconventional as the relationship may be, Braunwyn and Sean seem to have found a way to make it work while still being there for their children.

She confirmed, “There’s no divorce in our future…I know it’s hard for people to understand how we can be happy living in two homes…but we are living in two homes right now so we can stay happy…I don’t think it will be forever.”

Braunwyn added, “I’m gonna live today, today and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.” Braunwyn’s story will continue to play out during the current season of RHOC.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.