Emily Simpson sides with Gina Kirschenheiter, points finger at Braunwyn-Windham Burke’s husband Sean

Emily Simpson is siding with Gina Kirschenheiter. She pointed blame at Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband after Sean got involved in an argument between the women.

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador’s housewarming party took a turn for the worse as Braunwyn confronted Gina and admitted to talking about her behind her back.

The fight continued with back and forth comments and ended with Braunwyn throwing a glass into Shannon’s pool and storming out of the party.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rather than chasing after her, Sean inserted himself into the drama and defended Braunwyn to Gina.

During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Emily shared that she felt it was inappropriate for Sean to get involved in the argument.

“He needed to walk away and take Braunwyn and go home,” Emily said. “She obviously wasn’t doing well. She wasn’t handling the party well. She was out of sorts. So I think the best thing for him to do was to avoid causing further issues and just take his wife home,”

Gina, who had allegedly been through domestic violence issues with her ex-husband, described feeling uncomfortable with the way Sean confronted her, attributing it to past experiences with aggressive men.

The backstory to the drama

The women’s argument began when Gina asked Braunwyn why she didn’t call her instead of bad-mouthing her behind her back. Braunwyn used the excuse that she didn’t have time because she had to get a facial.

The excuse didn’t sit well with Emily, and she said, “You have two nannies, and you don’t work. You could find the time!”

After continuing to go back and forth, the argument came to a head when Gina called Braunwyn a “sloppy chihuahua” and accused her of being drunk all the time.

Braunwyn responded and said, “I’ve been sober for thirty days, b**ch!” She then threw a glass into Shannon’s pool and stormed out of the home yelling, “F**k you Gina!”

Instead of chasing after his upset wife, Sean took it upon himself to get involved by defending Braunwyn to Gina and the other women and blamed her sobriety battle for some of her recent decisions.

Andy Cohen asked Emily why she chose to gang up on Braunwyn, knowing she was battling alcoholism.

Emily said, “I don’t feel like I ganged up on her. Just because you’re going through sobriety doesn’t mean you get a hall pass to just do whatever you want and say whatever you want. I mean, I still think you have to be a good human, too.”

Sean eventually went after Braunwyn and attempted to get Gina outside to resolve the situation calmly.

Sean’s ‘creepy’ text messages

While trying to make amends, Braunwyn couldn’t get past the fact that Gina had called Sean creepy for sending her text messages following a night out.

After Vicki Gunvalson’s birthday party last year, Sean called an Uber for Gina and drove Braunwyn home after the two had indulged in a few too many drinks.

He sent a text to Gina when he got home that said, ““Hi Gina, just checking in all is OK, :)” a screengrab of the text read. “Braunwyn is asleep, but I got her to the condo first ;). Anyway, have a good night, and it was great to spend time with you :) Oh this is Sean probably should have started with that.”

Gina was weirded out by the text and felt that Sean crossed a line.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Gina explained, “I felt uncomfortable by it. I thought it was a little weird…I’m coming from a divorce with an affair. I have more boundaries with things like that and just sex and everything in general…and so for me, it was more about honesty.”

The “creepy” text message had been a topic of conversation among the housewives, and Braunwyn continued to come to Sean’s defense that he was being nice and making sure she was okay.

Whether Sean’s intentions were purely innocent or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear Emily and the other housewives did not appreciate him butting into their recent argument.

Gina and Braunwyn’s relationship continues to be a major source of drama in the current RHOC season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.