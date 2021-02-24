Did Kelly Dodd just confirm her RHOC return for Season 16?

Kelly Dodd appears to be returning to RHOC for Season 16. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming back for its 16th season, but who will be returning remains unclear.

Kelly Dodd had a relatively calm season on the show but her social media controversy drummed up plenty of bad press for the RHOC housewife.

During the Season 15 reunion, she was grilled by Andy Cohen about her comments regarding COVID-19 and her other outlandish remarks.

It looked like Kelly’s fate was all but sealed with an exit following that chaotic reunion.

But, is that the reality?

Kelly Dodd tweets she will have her sixth season

After weeks of rumors about whether Kelly Dodd would return for Season 16 or not, it seems the RHOC star has confirmed her return.

She tweeted, “It’s actually kinda funny… I’ve heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 !”

Pic credit: @RHOC_KellyDodd/Twitter

That certainly appears to be a confirmation, though she didn’t directly come out and say she was asked back. Kelly has been mentioning that contracts had not yet gone out, but it looks like she may have received an offer.

RHOC casting rumors

Aside from the heavy speculation that Bravo would cut ties with Kelly Dodd over the social media spectacle she made ahead of and during Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, there has been plenty of other rumors as well.

Tamra Judge being asked back has been circulating for months. While she has not confirmed if she would return, the fan base appears to be manifesting that. Her presence was missed during Season 15, and her return would be a welcome surprise.

As for the other women, it was tossed around that along with Kelly Dodd, three others would be axed. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have all been rumored to be out as well.

Regarding the way Braunwyn ended at the reunion and the situation with Shannon Beador’s daughter being outed, it isn’t too shocking to learn she may be on the way out.

For now, nothing about Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is confirmed. Kelly Dodd’s tweet does look like she received an offer to return, and if that is the case, news about who else will be returning should be following suit in the coming days.

Do you think that was a confirmation from Kelly Dodd?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.