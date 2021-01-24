Shannon Beador denies that Braunwyn Windham-Burke actually offered her teenage daughter cocaine

Shannon Beador clarifies comment about Braunwyn Windham-Burke offering her dealer to her 14-year-old daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador clarifies that Braunwyn Windham-Burke did not offer her daughter cocaine amid rumors surrounding their reunion confrontation.

Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise captured an exchange where one fan referenced the rumors claiming Braunwyn offered Shannon’s daughter, Stella, cocaine when she was 14-years-old.

“At least you’ve got not offering cocaine to a 14 year old going for you,” the fan wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“No one was ever offered cocaine,” Shannon replied.

At the tail end of RHOC Reunion Part 1, Shannon calls out Braunwyn for offering to hook her daughter up with a drug dealer to get “the good stuff.” However, Shannon failed to clarify what “good stuff” she was referring to.

Viewers will likely get more details on the matter during RHOC Reunion Part 2.

How the cocaine rumors began

A source dished to All About the Tea that what Braunwyn did had to do with cocaine.

“Braunwyn approached Shannon Beador’s daughter, Stella, and offered her cocaine and asked if she wanted her dealer’s number,” the source divulged.

“Braunwyn told the 14-year old at the time that if she needs coke, she has the best drug dealer in the area,” the source continued.

“This is the shocking event that happens at the Season 15 reunion that leaves everyone’s jaws on the floor and Braunwyn crying and saying ‘I am so sorry….I am so sorry,’” the source explained.

While Braunwyn was drunk and implied that she couldn’t remember what she said, Shannon was certain it didn’t have to do with cocaine.

Braunwyn was the punching bag of Reunion Part 1

As viewers, castmates, and Braunwyn herself predicted, Braunwyn was the target that most of the women went for during part 1 of the RHOC Reunion.

At the end of season 1, Kelly Dodd called out Braunwyn for digging up dirt on Elizabeth Lyn Vargas but keeping matters of her own personal life private.

While their feud during the finale may have seemed vicious, the tension between the two only intensified once filming wrapped leading up to the reunion.

At the reunion, Kelly reiterated her belief that Braunwyn was faking her alcoholism for the show.

Shannon still had beef with Braunwyn over the claims that she called Gina Kirschenheiter’s house “sad and small.”

Gina denied her friendship with Braunwyn claiming it was all very one-sided.

Elizabeth ripped into Braunwyn calling her “two-faced” and narcissistic.

Going off of the RHOC Reunion Part 2 trailer, it appears that the target on Braunwyn’s back only grows bigger.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, January 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.