Kelly Dodd says no one has Braunwyn’s back because she has done ‘horrific things’ and ‘no one likes her’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd believes it's Braunwyn Windham-Burke's own fault that none of her castmates 'like her.'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has had a dramatic ride in the latest season of the show.

Not only has she consistently received backlash over her comments on social media, but Kelly has also been engaging in some serious confrontations with castmate Braunwyn Windham-Burke since the beginning of Season 15.

Now, Kelly is taking the opportunity to set the record straight about why the RHOC ladies have chosen to distance themselves from Braunwyn.

Kelly says filming the reunion is a battle

During an Instagram Live with Hollywood Life, Kelly shared just how tough the reunion episodes are to film and the impact it has on the day.

“I felt like, you know, it’s exhausting because it’s like, it’s a…mind ‘f’,” Kelly said. “And so, you’re, like, in there and you’re trying to say the right thing and do the right thing and they come at you with all kinds of questions and it’s just, it’s hard.”

She also said that filming is like a day of “battling” and that you try not to “hurt” anyone’s feelings.

Kelly claims the cast doesn’t have Braunwyn’s back because she ‘attacks’ them

When the topic of the second part of the reunion came up, Senior Editor Lanae Brody questioned, “It seems like next week’s gonna be really dramatic, especially with Braunwyn hyper-ventilating. She doesn’t really have anyone backing her like the rest of you do.”

“Well, she doesn’t have us backing her because she lied so much last year. We don’t know what to believe,” Kelly shot back.

“The thing about Braunwyn is that she attacks all of us castmates. She said that we’re racist, we’re homophobes, she looks into Elizabeth’s, you know, dirt,” Kelly continued.

She continues to say that Braunwyn is “calculating” and “devious,” and claims that she lied numerous times last season.

“She admitted to lying. So, why would we have her back?” Kelly questioned.

Kelly claims Braunwyn isolated herself from the cast

“She’s isolated herself from everyone. And, you know, and she’s done the most horrific things and so nobody has her back,” Kelly continued. “No one likes her.”

Kelly also elaborated on why she doesn’t believe that Braunwyn is truly an alcoholic and dished on what Braunwyn told her prior to filming the season.

“I called her a fake alcoholic because all last year she lied about, you know, the love shack. She lied about writing a book. And when I saw her at Rick’s, before she got sober, she told me she had an agent and she wanted a spinoff and her agent said she needed to clean up her act, stop, and it would be a good storyline…not to be an alcoholic,” Kelly revealed.

She admitted that Braunwyn’s alcoholism was “suspect” because of this conversation and continued to say, “Does she have a drinking problem? Yeah. But you know what? We all do.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.