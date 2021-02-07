Tamra Judge willing to return to RHOC for ‘reboot,’ Kelly Dodd says ‘bring her back’

After rumors started swirling that RHOC was receiving a reboot, Tamra Judge has hinted that she’d return to the franchise if that’s the case. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County has left fans divided. The now-wrapped season brought plenty of drama to the table, however, many fans were disappointed in the quality of drama that was provided.

Of course, a major hit to the season was the exit of longtime Housewives Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Their spitfire personalities were definitely missing this season.

Fans were quick to call out the missing pieces and have voiced their desire to see Tamra make a return to the franchise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And after one fan’s comment went viral, calling Bravo to cancel the franchise completely, Andy Cohen dropped a hint that the show may get a complete makeover with a reboot.

Tamra hints that she’d return to RHOC

The former RHOC star has remained vocal about her opinions on Season 15 and whether it would be successful without her and Vicki.

Tamra didn’t hold back with her critique of the RHOC season and cast. At one point, early on in the season, Tamra revealed that she found the cast to be “embarrassing.”

“To me, it’s just such an embarrassing cast,” she said. “I’m not trying to be mean but I just look at it I’m like…what happened to Orange County?”

However, Tamra has also discussed her ideal RHOC cast, which included herself making a return to the franchise.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Tamra hinted she would be on board to return if the show received a reboot.

A viral tweet made by @evanrosskatz that called for RHOC to be canceled, received a response from Andy Cohen himself.

“I think you mean reBOOT,” he responded.

Well, that certainly got the internet buzzing with anticipation surrounding what this reboot might look like. And Tamra managed to put her own hat in the ring by responding to the tweet with a cheeky response of her own.

Sharing a throwback of her vacationing with a foot injury (cast and all), Tamra wrote, “I’m here for the reBOOT.”

I’m here for the reBOOT pic.twitter.com/1rjnYf31Lt — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) January 28, 2021

Kelly Dodd supports Tamra’s return to RHOC

It’s not only fans who would like to see Tamra make a return to the franchise. Former co-star Kelly Dodd has also indicated that she’d like to have Tamra return.

During a chat with Hollywood Life, Kelly shared her feelings on the matter.

“If she wants to come back – Tamra and I, we used to talk every single day on the phone, and then she did some pretty crappy things to me, but if she wants to come back and they want to bring her back, bring her back,” she said.

She continued, “I’m happy to have her back if she wants to come back and they want to bring her. I don’t have any ill will feelings about Tamra at all.”

And while this sounds like a great idea in theory, the truth remains that there’s still a chance Kelly won’t be returning for Season 16. Rumors have been swirling that after the controversial comments Kelly made throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she may be in hot water with Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.