Tamra Judge calls Season 15 cast ’embarrassing’ and reveals her ideal RHOC cast pick

Viewers have certainly not had glowing remarks about the current season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Former cast member Tamra Judge is not too impressed with the Season 15 Housewives either.

To be fair, the ladies have had to film during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has also become very clear that it was a bad idea to have so many newbies on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matter of fact, RHOC might be the only franchise that does not have even one OG in the cast, and this does not seem to be a winning formula.

Vicki Gunvalson was the last original member on the show but was let go after Season 14.

Tamra Judge who was a cast member for 12 years also left when she was offered a lesser role.

Tamra Judge calls the Season 15 cast embarrassing

During a recent interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino show, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum didn’t hold back.

Read More RHOC alum Alexis Bellino is engaged to boyfriend Andy Bohn

While discussing the season and all the negative feedback out there regarding the current cast, Judge had her own take on the situation.

“To me, it’s just such an embarrassing cast,” confessed Tamra. “I’m not trying to be mean but I just look at it I’m like…what happened to Orange County?” she added, “The cast can make you or break you…”

This is not the first time the Cut Fitness owner has commented on the current cast.

In another interview, the reality TV star revealed that she wants three-season cast member Emily Simpson fired from the show.

It’s a sentiment that some viewers have also expressed, calling for Bravo to totally revamp the cast.

With the ratings for the show being at an all-time low, we’ll have to wait and see what the network does next season.

Tamra reveals her favorite season and ideal cast

During the Danny Pellegrino interview, the RHOC alum also revealed which season had the perfect cast.

The 53-year-old couldn’t quite remember if it was Season 10 or 11 but said, “Whenever Heather was in it, I felt that we had a cast that was pretty good. With me and Heather [Dubrow] and Shannon [Beador] and Kelly [Dodd] and Meghan [King]..and Vicki [Gunvalson]. And it was just a cast where we actually knew each other,” shared Tamra.

“We were all pretty much the same age,” continued Tamra. “You know Meghan was always a little bit younger than us but she was so mature for her age.”

And if she had to choose her ideal cast for next season, Tamra would pick Heather, Vicki, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and “Shannon, just so I can tear into her,” admitted the blonde beauty.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.