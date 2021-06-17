Kelly Dodd blames Brauwnwyn Windham-Burke for RHOC firing

Kelly Dodd shared texts from Brauwnyn Windham-Burke. Pic credit: Bravo

Less than 48 hours after news broke that The Real Housewives of Orange County had a major cast shakeup, the blame game is beginning.

Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will not be returning for Season 16, and it looks like things aren’t good between the two. In fact, there is some finger-pointing going on.

With both of these ladies out the door and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas getting the ax as well, there will likely be a lot of back and forth happening as the news settles in the friends’ circles throughout the OC.

Text exchanges between Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Over on Instagram, Kelly Dodd isn’t making any excuses about why she believes she was fired from the show. When Braunwyn Windham-Burke reached out to her following the cast shakeup announcement, she wasn’t here for it.

Her post was captioned, “I can’t believe this Braunwyn has the audacity to text me !! She went on a podcast .. She said she was fired from the show because we all didn’t like her because she’s gay. Not because she’s a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like s**t and made no effort to be friends with us. Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she’s a terrible mother. Not because she’s a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f**king nut job classic narcissist!”

The photos included her response to Braunwyn reaching out and her response back to Kelly following the initial message. It is clear that the two women have passed a place of civility.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wrote to Kelly to ask if she was “okay” and told her she was there for her. But, unfortunately, that wasn’t the right way to approach the seasoned housewife, as her response was less than pleasant.

Kelly responded by saying, “This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political “woke” BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either. “

This isn’t the first time that Kelly accused Braunwyn of not being honest about her sobriety and sexuality. But, the blonde responded that she is still sober and still gay and still there if Kelly wanted to talk.

What will RHOC look like without Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

Without Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the drama may be significantly less for Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter were the only women offered contracts to return. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas isn’t returning, but that move shocked almost nobody.

Heather Dubrow is returning after leaving the franchise ahead of Season 12. This is good news for long-time viewers who had a hard time saying goodbye to Fancy Pants. This is also exciting because it could lead to seeing Tamra Judge back on-screen after a season without her.

How Season 16 will play out remains to be seen. Without Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke back, there is a new path being forged.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.