Heather Dubrow returns to RHOC for Season 16

Heather Dubrow is returning to RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans will see a familiar face when Heather Dubrow returns holding an orange.

Dubrow walked away before Season 12 of RHOOC began filming.

After nearly five years of being gone, Fancy Pants and her family are returning to take part in Season 16 of the show that broke the mold for reality TV.

Viewers last saw Heather at the Season 11 reunion. Following that, she revealed she was exiting the franchise on her own accord.

After giving the show five seasons, it was time to walk away and take stock of what Heather Dubrow felt was best for herself and her family.

Season 16 of RHOC will feature Heather Dubrow

The network confirmed Heather Dubrow is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County after being away for four seasons.

She joins Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter in holding oranges for the new season.

Details surrounding her story remain unclear. Fancy Pants quickly became a fan-favorite when she joined the show, and when she walked away following Season 11, some viewers remained saddened by the news.

What brought her back is unclear. There have been rumors about her rejoining the cast since the last couple of seasons have drawn staunch criticism of casting.

Heather was good for the show and the network, so bringing her back was an easy decision.

In honor of @HeatherDubrow's return, tell us your all-time favorite moment from her time on #RHOC. 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Ze224Djfth — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 16, 2021

What can we expect from Heather Dubrow on Season 16 of RHOC?

Depending on who returns to fill the other slots, Heather Dubrow may have a lot to give viewers who have missed her since her exit ahead of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

With Kelly Dodd gone, there won’t be that tension to contend with.

She knows Shannon Beador, but how close are the two? They filmed Seasons 9, 10, and 11 together, though, so there is history there.

As for Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOOC added them during Season 13, which is after she left.

Along with Heather, The Real Housewives of Orange County will see Dr. Terry Dubrow and the couple’s four children.

A lot has changed over the five years since viewers have seen her on the show, and fans can’t wait to see what she will say and do when she returns.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.