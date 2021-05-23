Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
RHOA: Simon Guobadia shares coupledom photo with Porsha Williams, but fans are still not buying it


Porsha Williams ensures that she and Simon Guobadia are "crazy in love," but fans are not convinced.
Porsha Williams ensures that she and Simon Guobadia are "crazy in love," but fans are not convinced.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and fiance Simon Guobadia are continuing to flaunt their new relationship on social media.

But there has been a lot of speculation among fans that Porsha and Simon got together purely to create a storyline for the next season of RHOA.

56-year-old Simon is the soon-to-be ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, who appeared as a “friend of” on the last season of RHOA, and the two filed for divorce in February and announced their separation after that.

So when Simon took to his Instagram to show off Williams, fans immediately dissected the photo to find anything suspicious.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams pose together on Instagram, but RHOA fans are skeptical

Simon posted a photo of him at his new fiancee on his Instagram account. The millionaire businessman holds a cigar and smiles as Porsha leans into him. He captioned the picture with a heart, Nigeria’s flag, and America’s flag, representing their home countries.

This is the latest of the just few times we have seen Porsha and Simon together since they announced their engagement to the world earlier this month.

And fans were brutal towards the couple in the comments of the post.

Most of the commenters were pointing out the fact that Simon is not even touching the gorgeous woman next to him, which is just more evidence that their relationship may be fake.

Pic credit: Instagram / @bougietoni

Many clowned them for the 17-year age difference between Guobadia and the 39-year-old single mom.

Pic credit: Instagram / @dlynn_65

One fan hypothesized that Williams may be in it for the money.

Pic credit: Instagram / @anike_london

While it seems that the divorce between Falynn and Simon is certainly real, the public has been going crazy questioning whether or not Porsha and Simon have a true love connection.

The rumors even went so far as to say that Williams was pregnant with Simon’s baby, but she denied these claims outright.

Bravo stars have mixed reactions to the Williams-Guobadia engagement

Not only are audiences not buying this relationship, but neither are some of the people in their reality TV circle.

While there have been several of Porsha’s castmates who have voiced their support, some notable names have spoken out about their suspicions.

Kate Chastain, Below Deck star and Porsha’s former Chat Room co-host, accused Williams of being extremely calculating. Plus, Kate believed that Porsha is more than capable of using her acting skills to fake a relationship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Garcelle Beauvais called out the very short timeline that Simon and Porsha have had together.

And now RHOA fans are anticipating another social media post from the couple so they can pick it apart and find more clues as to what’s truly going on behind the scenes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.

