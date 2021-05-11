RHOA star Porsha Williams announces relationship with Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband, Simon after posting flirty photos. Pic credit: Porsha Williams/Instagran

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed that she is dating co-star Falynn Guobadia’s former husband, Simon Guobadia.

In April, former RHOA star Falynn Guobadia, 31, and her ex-husband Simon, 56, released a statement announcing their “mutual decision” to divorce after two years.

In an Instagram statement, Porsha says she is “crazy in love” with Simon and admits that the relationship developed fast.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

While she did not reveal their engagement, Simon Guobadia revealed that he popped the question on his Instagram account.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” he wrote after showing her engagement ring in the second photo.

The relationship came as a surprise to RHOA fans due to Porsha’s relationship with Simon’s ex-wife. However, the reality TV star addressed all her critics, including her relationship status with Dennis and Falynn.

Porsha denies friendship with Falynn

The 39-year-old RHOA star revealed some details about Simon’s divorce, stating that he filed in January despite the former couple making the public announcement in April.

The RHOA star denied having a friendship with Falynn.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Fans were quick to point out that Falynn was introduced to RHOA Season 13 as Porsha’s friend.

During an appearance on Kandi Online, Falynn reveals that she met Porsha through Dennis and Simon’s business relationship.

Falynn talking about her relationship with Porsha on Speak on It with Kandi #RHOA pic.twitter.com/A8b2AQCFGC — astro tingz (@saturnbestie) May 11, 2021

Porsha has Dennis’s blessing

Porsha revealed that Dennis approves of her relationship with Simon and the former couple continue to co-parent.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

On Mother’s Day, Porsha posted a series of photos on Instagram as she posed with a grinning Dennis and appeared to flirt with Simon.

Porsha and Dennis Mckinley started dating in 2018 and became pregnant, the former couple got engaged that year.

Their relationship was featured on Season 11 of RHOA but they split after Dennis allegedly cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar.

The couple maintained an on and off relationship before finally splitting in 2020 when Porsha announced that she is single.