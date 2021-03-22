Falynn Guobadia dishes on her explosive argument with LaToya Ali

Falynn Guobadia talks LaToya Ali confrontation. Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form.

The women showed up for a Halloween party thrown by Falynn Guobadia — who’s also a new friend of the show.

We haven’t seen the entrepreneur and model very often, but the few times that she’s engaged with the group things haven’t gone well between her and LaToya.

As a matter of fact, the very first time they met, the YouTuber offended Falynn after she found out that she was married to an older man.

The 31-year-old allowed the comment to roll off her back the first time.

However, things took a different turn when LaToya disrespected the married couple while she was a guest in their home.

Falynn Guobadia dishes on her confrontation with LaToya Ali

Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode.

Many will agree that LaToya was rude from the moment she entered the Guobadia residence.

However, ordering Falynn to serve her drinks at the party was one thing, but making a comment about her husband was another.

And the model and mom-of-three showed us a very different side once things got heated between her and LaToya.

“When LaToya walked in what threw me off and what made everything kind of spiral,” explained Falynn. “Was the second she walked through the haunted house…she sat down at a table with all the rest of the ladies and said ‘oh this is what dating a 65-year-old does.”

“First of all I’m not dealing with him, I’m married to him,” retorted Falynn.

“I have his legacy unlike you. And secondly, this is our empire, this is where we raise our children. What mother raised you?”

“I could never speak on another woman like that,” added the RHOA newbie.

RHOA fans bash LaToya Ali after latest RHOA episode

LaToya has not exactly been embraced by Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

As a matter of fact, many viewers seem to think that the popular YouTuber is being overly dramatic in an attempt to become a full-time cast member on the show.

While some people seem to think that she’s just what RHOA needs to spice things up, others say she’s doing way too much.

After last night’s dramatic confrontation with Falynn, some fans took to social media to bash LaToya once again.

LaToya is lucky Fallon didn’t do more. You don’t disrespect somebody or their spouse in their own home! –#RHOA pic.twitter.com/y0XUAcZ6Xl — QueenMrs (@TheQueenMrs) March 22, 2021

Toya is moving DISRESPECTFUL these days ! How are you in someone’s house acting like that ! #RHOA https://t.co/NdmqiabMqe — ✨✨✨ (@stoppthis) March 22, 2021

Do you think Falynn had the right to be upset about LaToya Ali’s behavior last night?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.