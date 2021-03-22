Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Falynn Guobadia dishes on her explosive argument with LaToya Ali


RHOA newbie Falynn Guobadia dishes on explosive argument with LaToya Ali
Falynn Guobadia talks LaToya Ali confrontation. Pic credit:@Kandionline/Youtube/Bravo

Newbie LaToya Ali has been really stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and last night she was in true form.

The women showed up for a Halloween party thrown by Falynn Guobadia — who’s also a new friend of the show.

We haven’t seen the entrepreneur and model very often, but the few times that she’s engaged with the group things haven’t gone well between her and LaToya.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

As a matter of fact, the very first time they met, the YouTuber offended Falynn after she found out that she was married to an older man.

monsterscriticsreality

432 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween

Sorry Suz, I’m super busy!

View

Mar 22

1 0
Open
So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween • Sorry Suz, I’m super busy!

So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween

Sorry Suz, I’m super busy! ...

1 0

The 31-year-old allowed the comment to roll off her back the first time.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

However, things took a different turn when LaToya disrespected the married couple while she was a guest in their home.

Falynn Guobadia dishes on her confrontation with LaToya Ali

Falynn made her first appearance on Kandi Burruss’ Speak on It, and she dished all about the dramatic episode.

Many will agree that LaToya was rude from the moment she entered the Guobadia residence.

However, ordering Falynn to serve her drinks at the party was one thing, but making a comment about her husband was another.

And the model and mom-of-three showed us a very different side once things got heated between her and LaToya.

When LaToya walked in what threw me off and what made everything kind of spiral,” explained Falynn. “Was the second she walked through the haunted house…she sat down at a table with all the rest of the ladies and said ‘oh this is what dating a 65-year-old does.”

“First of all I’m not dealing with him, I’m married to him,” retorted Falynn.

“I have his legacy unlike you. And secondly, this is our empire, this is where we raise our children. What mother raised you?”

“I could never speak on another woman like that,” added the RHOA newbie.

RHOA fans bash LaToya Ali after latest RHOA episode

LaToya has not exactly been embraced by Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

As a matter of fact, many viewers seem to think that the popular YouTuber is being overly dramatic in an attempt to become a full-time cast member on the show.

While some people seem to think that she’s just what RHOA needs to spice things up, others say she’s doing way too much.

After last night’s dramatic confrontation with Falynn, some fans took to social media to bash LaToya once again.

Twitter user bashes LaToya Ali
Pic credit:@yo_BayLahhh_/Twitter
RHOA viewer bash LaToya Ali after latest episode
Pic credit:@DreaByNature/Twitter

Do you think Falynn had the right to be upset about LaToya Ali’s behavior last night?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Porsha and Dennis McKinley film their therapy session for RHOA.
Porsha Williams spends Christmas with ex-fiance Dennis McKinley — Is there hope of reconciliation?
Kim Zolciak-Biermann virtually answers question on WWHL.
RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann reveals which Housewives she still keeps in touch with
Actress and producer Kim Fields talks about her Season 8 stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta
Actress Kim Fields talks short stint on RHOA says ‘I wasn’t there to fit in’
Nene Leakes is denying claims she had an affair with rapper, French Montana
NeNe Leakes denies rumor she cheated on husband with rapper French Montana, says he’s ‘not my type’
Kenya Moore on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Is RHOA star Kenya Moore having another baby with estranged husband Marc Daly?
Falynn Guobadia and her husband Simon film for RHOA.
Who is Falynn Guobadia on Real Housewives of Atlanta?
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x