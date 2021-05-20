Porsha Williams speaks out on pregnancy rumors: ‘This is not a shotgun wedding’

Porsha Williams denies pregnancy rumor. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been the talk of the town recently, and people are still trying to wrap their heads around what’s really going on.

The 39-year-old recently shocked fans when she posted a lengthy message on social media confirming her relationship with castmate Falynn Guobadia’s husband, Simon.

Porsha claimed that they are madly in love after one month of being in a relationship, and she remarked that Simon’s divorce is settled, but there hasn’t been any proof of that.

We soon learned that the Atlanta Housewife and her new beau were engaged, and the couple seems to be on a fast track to get married, which has left people speculating if she’s pregnant.

Porsha tried to squash the pregnancy rumor by posting a photo clad in a tight red bodysuit. And she later squashed the rumor once and for all, during an episode of Dish Nation.

Porsha denies pregnancy rumors

After Porsha’s announcement on Instagram, fans had a million speculations about why she and Simon seemed to be in such a rush. But the Real Housewives of Atlanta star swears that she is not pregnant.

As her fellow Dish Nation co-hosts welcomed her back from a one-week hiatus, they were itching to get the scoop just as much as we were. However, she quickly shut down the latest rumor about a possible pregnancy.

The RHOA star made it known that she is not expecting a child with new fiance Simon. She told her co-workers laughingly , “I’m not pregnant! I’m not pregnant!” This is not a shotgun wedding… No I’m not!”

“God is good… I know it seems fast to everybody else but I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers and he’s here and I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face,” remarked Porsha.

Porsha dishes on engagement to Simon

During her conversation with her Dish Nation castmates, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed detail about her surprising engagement.

“We got engaged the Thursday before Mother’s Day and it was just special. It was very very special.” And while the rest of the world is still in shock about how fast she and Simon appear to be moving, the peach holder is not thinking too much about that.

“I didn’t think anything of it because it was such a moment. Honestly, for real, you know Dennis and myself and Simon, my fiance, were sitting there and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing,” shared Porsha.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.