RHOA star Porsha announced engaged to Simon; however, fans believe that she is also pregnant. Pic credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams set the internet on fire earlier this week when she announced her engagement to her friend, Falynn’s soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Furthermore, RHOA fans caught a particular detail that left them convinced that Porsha is pregnant.

On Mother’s day, Porsha posted a series of photos on Instagram with her baby daddy Dennis and Faylynn’s estranged husband Simon.

The 39-year-old reality TV star left fans befuddled with the mixed messaging as she appeared cozy next to Falynn’s estranged husband.

“The hand placement on Simon chilllleee I’m confused,” one user commented on the photo.

However, others were convinced that Porsha was back with her on and off again boyfriend Dennis due to the ring on her finger. “Ma’am we definitely see that ring is back!!! I ain’t mad at cha sis!!!” another comment reads.

Porsha put all the rumors to rest the next day when she announced that she has been in a relationship with Simon for a month and they are in love. The news broke the internet, spawning memes and reactions from RHOA castmates.

Here is why RHOA fans are convinced the whirlwind romance may involve a pregnancy.

Is Porsha pregnant?

Porsha Williams got the pregnancy rumor mill churning when she sported a loose floral dress on her Mother’s Day Instagram photos, which is not typical of the RHOA star who usually opts for bodycon outfits.

However, the choice of outfit wasn’t enough evidence for RHOA fans who are certain they caught Porsha giving away the pregnancy with a belly rub in a TikTok dance video she posted on Instagram.

“The almost belly rub in the first video. Congrats,” one fan declared.

“Oooh I saw you placed your hand on the bottom of your belly in the first video. Is baby #2 baking?” another fan added.

“Soooooo!!!!! Knocked up again!!! Obviously!!!!” another fan said insisting on the baby rumor, adding: “Congrats you look beautiful ..caught the belly rub.”

Pic credit:@Porsha4Real/Instagram

In March 2019, Porsha welcomed her first child Pilar Jhena with former fiance Dennis McKinley.

When the couple announced the pregnancy news a year earlier, the RHOA star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage six years before in a previous relationship.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer from fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” Porsha said in 2018 to People Magazine.

Porsha has not confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumor. The RHOA star posted a bikini photo when she announced her new relationship but only showed the upper part of her body.

Porsha’s former fiance Dennis supports the new relationship and she stated that he is willing to co-parent with Simon.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people let’s praise them!!!!”

Is Porsha saving the baby news for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 or have the fans jumped the gun?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.